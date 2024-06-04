2024 National Championship Odds: Georgia Favored to Win First Expanded College Football Playoff
College football season is drawing closer, and the 2024 season is set to be the most unique one yet.
The 2024 College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams this season, featuring the top four ranked conference champion teams receiving a first round BYE with teams seeded five through 12 featuring the other Power 5 conference champion and the next six highest ranked teams in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee.
This is a big change that will open up the field for many schools to compete on the biggest stage for a National Championship, but the odds at the top remain quite the same, with Georgia as the clear favorite, the winner of two of the past three Naitonal Championships.
However, the odds are shifting for more teams further down the board, once viewed as complete non factors in the National Championship picture, as seen below.
2024 National Championship Odds
- Georgia: +300
- Ohio State: +440
- Texas: +800
- Oregon: +850
- Alabama: +1400
- Ole Miss: +1500
- LSU: +1700
- Penn State: +2000
- Notre Dame: +2200
- Michigan: +2500
- Florida State: +2800
- Tennessee: +3300
- Missouri: +3800
- Clemson: +4000
- Texas A&M: +4500
- Miami (Florida): +5000
- Utah: +6000
- USC: +6000
- Oklahoma: +7000
- Kansas State: +7000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia Favored to Win First National Championship in New CFP Era
Georgia narrowly missed out on the opportunity to three-peat in the CFP last season, but Kirby Smart's bunch are expected to be right in the mix in this season, listed as the favorite with potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Carson Beck under center.
Behind Georgia is a handful of loaded teams, including Ohio State, who will look to prevail in the new-look Big Ten with Kansas State transfer Will Howard replacing Kyle McCord as well as Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins joining the likes of TreVeyon Henerson in the backfield to mkae a potent offense around an elite defense.
Two teams on the move are expected to adjust quickly with Texas jumping to the SEC this season with Quinn Ewers at quarterback in hopes of making it back to the CFP and into the National Championship picture. In addition, Oregon is now in the Big Ten with Oklahoma transfer filling in for now Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and the Ducks firmly in the mix to breakthrough this season after failing to make the CFP since 2014.
While the cream will likely rise to the top, for the first time ever, there are more teams truly viable to make the postseason, and with that more opportunities for teams to make a run in the postseason, more similar to the NFL style.
Overall, there are 10 teams with odds of +2500 or shorter, making this by default the most wide open College Football Playoff field in history.
Stay tuned for more coverage this offseason ahead of what should be an epic season in the first of the new college football.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.