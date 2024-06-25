2024 NBA Draft Odds: Zaccharie Risacher Becomes Overwhelming Favorite to Go No. 1
The drumbeat for Zaccharie Risacher to go first overall has continued to grow louder as we arrive closer to the 2024 NBA Draft.
Risacher, the French wing, has been steadily rising up the odds board after the Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery. Risacher has gone from a contender to the favorite, to now a high-likelihood candidate to go first in what has been a fairly quiet pre-draft process for Atlanta, who is juggling which direction to take the organization.
Risacher is now -230 to go first overall at FanDuel Sportsbook, which translates to an implied probability of 69.7%.
Here’s the updated betting market for the No. 1 pick as well as the latest news surrounding the selection.
2024 NBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Zaccharie Risacher: -230
- Donovan Clingan: +260
- Alexandre Sarr: +650
- Stephon Castle: +2000
- Matas Buzelis: +8500
- Reed Sheppard: +8500
Risacher Continues to Build Momentum to be No. 1 Overall Pick
Risacher is the most common selection at No. 1 in the eyes of prominent mock drafts at ESPN and The Athletic to start draft week, which has coincided with the market steaming him out to a considerable favorite.
While Donovan Clingan looms as a candidate to go first, Brian Windhorst tossed some cold water on that on Monday, helping add to the frenzy around Risacher at No. 1.
Meanwhile, Alexandre Sarr, the French big man who played in Australia last year, has fallen behind Clingan after it was confirmed by Hawks General Manager Landry Fields that he declined to workout with the team and reports that he prefers to go second to the Wizards.
As for sleeper candidates, Stepon Castle has gained traction in the betting market, going from about +10000 a week ago to +2000.
Stay tuned as we approach draft day and a likely pick emerging, but far from confirmation.
