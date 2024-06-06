2024 NBA Draft Odds: Zaccharie Risacher Continues to Climb in Odds to Go No. 1
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is on Wednesday, June 26th, and we are starting to see some changes in expectations with the top pick.
The Atlanta Hawks jumped to the top of the 2024 NBA Draft with a three percent chance of doing so and are in an interesting position. In a draft that is viewed as relatively weak at the top and with Atlanta having key, foundational players in place like Trae Young, the team can go in different directions, and we are seeing the betting market reflect that.
While Alexandre Sarr, the French big man who has been playing in Australia, is viewed as the odds-on favorite to go No. 1, we have seen the odds close back to the field, with Zaccharie Risacher emerging as a threat to go first overall.
Here’s the updated odds for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
2024 NBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Alexandre Sarr: -150
- Zaccharie Risacher: +150
- Donovan Clingan: +2000
- Reed Sheppard: +3500
- Matas Buzelis: +10000
- Robert Dillingham: +10000
- Stephon Castle: +10000
Zaccharie Risacher Emerging as Candidate to go No. 1 Overall
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report was the first to put Risacher at No. 1 overall a few weeks back, and Jonathan Givony has joined him in the updated ESPN mock that came out late last week.
Should Atlanta stand pat at No. 1, Risacher is looking like an increasingly attractive option. His season came to a close with Bourg's semifinal loss to No. 1 seed Monaco, capping off a playoff run in which he averaged 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, shooting 67% from the field and 38% on 3-pointers; all outstanding numbers for a 19-year-old at this level of competition.
There is a lack of consensus amongst what the Hawks are thinking with the pick, with rumors the team can trade back in hopes of getting more win-now help around the likes of Young, but if the team stands pat, there can be a few different players in play in addition to the two European prospects.
Donovan Clingan is the only other prospect receiving credible buzz, with ESPN’s Givony citing that Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder is a fan of his, but maybe not at No. 1.
Keep an eye on this ongoing situation ahead of the NBA Draft in about three weeks.
