2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds (Can Micah Parsons Take Home His First DPOY?)
Micah Parsons has been a Defensive Player of the Year candidate almost instantly upon arrival in the pros with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in 2020.
However, Parsons has been passed over for DPOY for other star pass rushers, including Myles Garrett last year and Nick Bosa the year prior. With that in mind, Parsons enters 2024 as the favorite to win the award with Mike Zimmer heading up the Dallas defense this season.
Behind him odds wise heading into training camp are other premier pass rushers like last year's winner Garrett, T.J. Watt, Bosa, Maxx Crosby and Aidan Hutchinson.
Here's the full slate of odds up to +6000 below from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- Micah Parsons: +500
- Myles Garrett: +600
- T.J. Watt: +750
- Nick Bosa: +850
- Maxx Crosby: +1000
- Aidan Hutchinson: +1600
- Chris Jones: +2500
- Josh Hines-Allen: +2500
- Kyle Hamilton: +3000
- Danielle Hunter: +3200
- Rashan Gary: +4000
- WIll Anderson Jr.: +4000
- Trey Hendrickson: +5000
- Haason Reddick: +6000
- Brian Burns: +6000
- Sauce Gardner: +6000
- Montez Sweat: +6000
- Quinnen Williams: +6000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Micah Parsons Headlines DPOY Odds
Parsons enters as the favorite after finishing fourth last season and second the year prior in an award that has recently been awarded to the best pass rusher in the NFL.
The odds reflect this growing sentiment as the top eight on the odds board, all listed +2500 or shorter are all pass rushers. Afer that, the board has other plays like Kyle Hamitlon and Sauce Gardner littered amongst the group, as well as some off-ball linebackers like Haason Reddick and Brian Burns.
However, sacks and pressures have been the winning formula recently, and that's why the odds have centered around the likes of Parsons and three former winners in Garrett, Watt and Bosa. After that, emerging stars Maxx Crosy and Aidan Hutchinson have the attention of odds makers after promising seasons and high ceilings.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.