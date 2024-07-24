2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison, Jr. Lead the Field)
DraftKings Sportsbook has early markets available for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Unsurprisingly, Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick, has the shortest odds to win the award at +135.
There are high expectations for Williams in Chicago, who has a dream situation.
Williams will have two elite veteran wideouts in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, a young tight end in Cole Kmet who has become a solid pass-catcher and red zone threat and a pass-catching running back in D'Andre Swift. The Bears also added All-American wideout Rome Odunze out of Washington with their other first-round pick in the NFL draft.
The Bears' defense is improving, the O-line should provide ample pass protection, and new OC Shane Waldron has a reputation for getting the most out of his quarterbacks. The Heisman winner out of USC has everything going in his favor.
William's initial passing markets are set at 3500.5 with 23.5 passing touchdowns.
Only 13 rookie quarterbacks have passed for more than 3,500 yards since 1970. Nine of those quarterbacks debuted in the last ten seasons.
In 2023, rookie CJ Stroud passed for 4,108 yards, ranking third behind Justin Herbert (4,336) and Andrew Luck (4,374). All three passers won Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Justin Herbert's 31 passing touchdowns as a rookie in 2020 remain the most of all time.
Only five rookie passers since 1970 have tossed 24+ touchdowns in their debut season, one of which was Daniel Jones.
Most notably, no Chicago Bears rookie has ever come close to these numbers. Not only that, but only two Bears quarterbacks have surpassed 3500 passing yards: Jay Cutler (2009, 2014, 2015) and Erik Kramer (1995). No Bears QB has passed for more than 3900 yards in the franchise's history.
At just a +135 payout, it's probably not worth tying up bankroll.
Next up is Jayden Daniels (+550). Daniels should start for the Commanders in Week 1. He has a good supporting cast, including Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and veteran RB Austin Ekeler. Daniels' accurate arm and mobility should play well in the NFL, and he will have the opportunity.
Marvin Harrison, Jr. (+650) will be peppered with targets from Kyler Murray in Arizona. Early markets for his season-long receiving yards are set at 1000.5. That's higher than Drake London, Michael Pittman, and Cooper Kupp -- and the same as Chris Olave and Jaylen Waddle. That's elite company for a rookie season.
After Harrison, Jr., there is a significant drop off and some strong values to consider. Bo Nix and JJ McCarthy may not begin this season as the starting quarterback for their respective teams, but neither was Justin Herbert when he won the award in 2020.
Malik Nabers does not have the same talent at QB as Harrison, but he should see just as many -- and maybe even more -- targets. At 20 to 1, that is an appealing wager.
Finally, both Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey have the opportunity to claim the WR1 role for their teams, and both have elite quarterback talent. They could be worth a sprinkle at 25 to 1 and 30 to 1.
Since 1967, a running back has won the award 33 times, a quarterback 11 times, a wideout 11 times, and two fullbacks have taken home the honor. A quarterback has won the award in four of the last eight seasons, while wide receivers and running backs have won it twice.
Jonathan Brooks (CAR) and Trey Benson (AZ) have the shortest odds at +5000 among runners. However, Brooks is recovering from an ACL tear and may not be ready to start the season, and Benson is behind James Conner on the Cardinals' depth chart.
A ticket for Blake Corum (+6000), Marshawn Lloyd (+6000), and Bucky Irving (+15000) would pay even more for those who like a lotto ticket.
Here are the current OROY odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Caleb Williams +135
- Jayden Daniels +550
- Marvin Harrison, Jr. +650
- JJ McCarthy +1600
- Bo Nix +1600
- Malik Nabers +2000
- Xavier Worthy +2000
- Drake Maye +2500
- Keon Coleman +2500
- Ladd McConkey +3000
- Rome Odunze +4000
- Ricky Pearsall +4000
- Brock Bowers +4000
- Brian Thomas, Jr. +4000
- Xavier Legette +4500
- Adonai Mitchell +5000
- Jonathan Brooks +5000
- Trey Benson +5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.