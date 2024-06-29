2024 NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Becomes Massive Favorite to Win Award After Injuries to Harper, Betts
Many wondered who would take control of the National League MVP race after Mookie Betts went down with a fractured hand, and there has been no doubt since that Shohei Ohtani is the clear favorite to win the award.
Ohtani, in his first season in the National League and strictly playing designated hitter as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, has been played at an insanely high level enough to push ahead of the pack in the NL MVP odds.
With Betts out for the foreseeable future, and contender Bryce Harper hitting the injured list, Ohtani has seen his stranglehold on the award grow stronger this week.
Here are the updated odds for NL MVP from FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 NL MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani: -220
- Freddie Freeman: +700
- Bryce Harper: +850
- Marcell Ozuna: +1600
- Ketel Marte: +2300
- Francisco Lindor: +3500
- Fernando Tatis Jr.: +4900
Harper, Betts Injuries Pave Way for Ohtani to Become NL MVP Favorite
Ohtani has been hitting the ball at an elite level all season, but the contenders for the award have fallen out due to injury.
Ohtani's -220 odds translates to a 68.75% implied probability
The Dodgers DH is hitting .322 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI’s with 16 stolen bases, pacing the Los Angeles lineup to top three marks in several major categories including runs scored OPS. With all that being said, Ohtani leads the National League in WAR, per FanGraphs.
As for who is challenging Ohtani, Freddie Freeman is a distant second in the wake of Harper’s injury earlier this week. Harper suffered a hamstring strain that will have him on the 10-day IL. Harper is hitting .303 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI’s on the best team in baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies, but with him set to miss some time has sent his odds slightly behind the pace. A quick recovery can get him back in the mix, though.
Betts was the favorite ahead of his injury a few weeks back, but is still set to miss about a month as he recovers from a fractured hand.
It’s been survival of the fittest in the NL MVP race, and Ohtani is the clear favorite as he stays on the field amidst injuries to other contenders.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.