2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Detroit Golf Club
After the last three weeks featuring a major championship sandwiched inbetween two signature events, the PGA Tour is gearing down a bit at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The top of the oddsboard features Tom Kim, who lost in a playoff to Scottie Scheffler at last week's Travelers Championship. The field at Detroit Golf Club also features Cameron Young, Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia and the defending champion, Rickie Fowler.
It's time to take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this week, including my best bets.
Rocket Mortgage Classic odds
Here are the top 15 golfers on the odds list to win this week:
- Tom Kim +1200
- Cameron Young +1400
- Min Woo Lee +2000
- Akshay Bhatia +2200
- Alex Noren +3000
- Maverick McNealy +3000
- Stephan Jaeger +3000
- Will Zalatoris +3300
- Keith Mitchell +3300
- Aaron Rai +3300
- Robert MacIntyre +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Rickie Fowler +4500
- Adam Svensson +5000
Rocket Mortgage Classic how to watch
- Thursday: 1–3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 1–3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. (CBS)
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse
- Date: Thursday, June 27–Sunday, June 30
- Purse: $9 million ($1.65 million to the winner)
- Defending champion: Rickie Fowler
Rocket Mortgage Classic notable golfers
Tom Kim: Tom Kim was as close to victory as you can get at last week's Travelers Championship, losing to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff after being the leader ahead of the final round. Now he'll be playing in an event that doesn't feature the big guns like Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy, meaning a great chance to capture his first win of 2024.
Rickie Fowler: One of the best stories of 2023 was Rickie Fowler finally breaking his winless drought at last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has unfortunately regressed again in 2024, ranking 90th in the FedEx Cup standings. The good news is he's coming off a solid T20 at the Travelers, so we'll see if he can carry that momentum into this week.
Rocket Mortgage Classic best bets
Cameron Young +1400
It might finally be time for Cam Young to secure his first PGA Tour victory. After finishing runner-up plenty of times over the past couple of seasons, this week seems to much too much sense for him to get his first win. He'll be competing in a weak field at a course that demands distance off the tee.
Young also seems to be rounding into form, posting a T9 at last week's Travelers Championship.
The stars are aligning for him this week, and winning an event he finished runner-up at in 2022 would be poetic.
Stephan Jaeger +3000
Stephan Jaeger's T31 finish at last week's event may not jump off the page, but the fact he gained +1.17 true strokes per round with his approach game is what sticks out to me. It was his second-best ball-striking performance of the season, even better than when he won the Texas Children's Houston Open in March.
He has also had a strong history at Detroit Golf Club, posting back-to-back top 10 finishes here each of the last two seasons. He checks every box you're looking for in an outright bet this week.
Alejandro Tosti +10000
If you're looking for a longshot at 100-1 odds, consider the polarizing Alejandro Tosti. We haven't seen him in action since a T17 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he is, in theory, a great course fit for Detroit Golf Club.
The Argentinean hits the ball a mile off the tee and at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he complimented his driving ability with a performance with his irons that saw him gain +1.72 true strokes per round with his approach play.
If he can get a few putts to drop like he did at the Texas Children's Houston Open en route to a T2 finish, Tosti has a chance to be in contention Sunday.
