2024 SEC Football Conference Championship Odds: Georgia Still Favored, New Entrant Texas to Contend
The SEC is the class of college football and it's a conference going through plenty of changes with the addition of two marquee programs in Oklahoma and Texas.
While there are some new teams entering the competitive fray of the SEC, Georgia is still the class of the conference. The Bulldogs are favored to win the SEC and the National Championship, but Texas enters with lofty expectations after making the College Football Playoff last season.
Meanwhile, Nick Saban exits Alabama, paving the way for former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to take over in Tuscaloosa. Can that open the conference up for the likes of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri or newcomer Oklahoma?
Here are the odds to win the SEC in 2024.
2024 SEC Championship Odds
- Georgia: +185
- Texas: +310
- Ole Miss: +650
- Alabama: +950
- LSU: +1000
- Tennessee: +1100
- Missouri: +1500
- Texas A&M: +2000
- Oklahoma: +4000
- Auburn: +5000
- Kentucky: +9000
- South Carolina: +10000
- Florida: +12000
- Arkansas: +20000
- Mississippi State: +30000
- Vanderbilt: +50000
Georgia Favored to Win New-Look SEC
The Bulldogs narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff last season after losing the SEC Championship Game to Alabama, but the team is expected to win it this season with Carson Beck returning at quarterback.
The Bulldogs have too much talent to be ignored, but it’s not the Crimson Tide who is catching the collective eye in the SEC odds, but newcomer Texas.
The Longhorns feature an offensive minded coach Steve Sarkisian, who helped construct the 2020 National Championship team at Alabama, and a loaded roster around quarterback Quinn Ewers that includes stud running backs C.J. Baxter and Jaydon Blue as well as transfer wide receivers Isaiah Bond (Alabama) and Silas Bolden (Oregon State).
Meanwhile, the third choice is Ole Miss, who will look to pounce on a new-look SEC with a ton of returning production around quarterback Jaxson Dart and head coach Lane Kiffin. It’ll be the Rebels, the new look Crimson Tide, and Tennessee, who have a talented former five star recruit in Nico Imaleava set to take over at quarterback.
While there’s a drop in talent from the top, there are plenty of teams that can play themselves into the CFP mix, including Missouri, Texas A&M and Oklahoma with strong seasons.
The SEC is always the toughest and most impressive conference to follow, and despite some changes to the teams and key figures, it should be that again.
