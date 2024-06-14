2024 SEC Win Totals: Lofty Goals Across Revamped Conference
The SEC will look quite different in 2024.
Nick Saban won’t be patrolling the sidelines for the Alabama Crimson Tide anymore, and Texas and Oklahoma will join the fray of the best conference in college football, the SEC. Of course, all teams will be chasing Georgia, who enters this season as not just the conference favorite, the Bulldogs are the National Championship favorite as well.
There are high expectations for many teams this season in hopes of cashing in on the expanded College Football Playoff, so let’s take a look at each team’s regular season win total as we look to establish a pecking order in the conference.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama Regular Season Win Total Odds
Over 9.5 (Over +112/Under -138)
Kalen DeBoer will take over for Nick Saban a year removed from leading Washington to the National Championship Game.
DeBoer will return the likes of Jalen Milroe at quarterback, but there are a few question as to how DeBoer will do in the SEC. However, oddsmakers are bullish on the Crimson Tide in hopes of hanging around the top of the SEC conversation.
Arkansas Regular Season Win Total Odds
4.5 (Over -142/Under +116)
Sam Pittman will enter the season on the hot seat, and oddsmakers may be pricing in that the end is near for him with a win total below five.
The Razorbacks lost KJ Jefferson to the portal, and will likely lean on Boise State transfer Taylen Green to run the offense.
Auburn Regular Season Win Total Odds
7.5 (Over +124/Under -154)
The Tigers are expected to take a tangible step forward in the second year of the Hugh Freeze era after winning six regular season games in 2023.
Florida Regular Season Win Total Odds
4.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
Billy Napier is searching for answers in Gainesville, but with a difficult schedule ahead that features non conference matchups against Miami, UCF and Florida State as well as road trips to Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, it may not be easy. This is all indicated in the meager win total.
Georgia Regular Season Win Total Odds
10.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
The favorites to win the SEC are projected to win double digit games for the seventh consecutive full season.
Kentucky Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Kentucky landed Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff in hopes of capturing some offensive upside to remain a competitive group in the SEC.
The Wildcats have gotten to seven wins in seven of the last eight seasons.
LSU Regular Season Win Total Odds
9.5 (Over +106/Under -130)
The Tigers had a Heisman Trophy winner in Jayden Daniels under center, but it didn’t match the College Football Playoff expectations the team had set under Brian Kelly.
Can Garrett Nussmeier keep the offense at a high level with an improved defense?
Mississippi State Regular Season Win Total Odds
4.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
First year head coach Jeff Lebby is expected to have his hands full in 2024 with the second lowest win total in the SEC.
Missouri Regular Season Win Total Odds
9.5 (Over +146/Under -180)
Missouri had its best year in recent memory with the emergence of quarterback Brady Cook and future pro Luther Burden set to return to try and get Missouri to the expanded CFP.
Oklahoma Regular Season Win Total Odds
7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Oklahoma is expected to be competitive in its first season in the SEC as it transitions to new quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former five star recruit that will look to keep the team in the mix for the CFP.
Ole Miss Regular Season Win Total Odds
9.5 (Over -124/Under +102)
Can this be the breakthrough year for Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin?
Expectations are high for the Rebels in Oxford with a win total projection that implies 10 wins with the team’s high powered offense set to continue its success with Jaxson Dart returning.
South Carolina Regular Season Win Total Odds
5.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
The Gamecocks are a coin flip to return to a bowl game in 2024.
Tennessee Regular Season Win Total Odds
9.5 (Over +130/Under -160)
Josh Heupel will hope to get the Vols back on track in 2024 with former five star recruit Nico Iamaleava taking over the high powered offense. Can the Vols live up to the hype and make the CFP?
Texas Regular Season Win Total Odds
10.5 (Over +124/Under -152)
Steve Sarkisian reloaded the Longhorns offense around Quinn Ewers, landing the likes of Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden at wide receiver. Texas has a mandate to make the CFP, and the win total matches that.
Texas A&M Regular Season Win Total Odds
8.5 (Over +114/Under -142)
Head coach Mike Elko returns, now as the head coach after a quick rebuild with Duke. He’ll hope that a healthy Conner Weigman can show out in the new-look and more competitive conference.
Vanderbilt Regular Season Win Total Odds
2.5 (Over -170/Under +138)
Three wins for Vanderbilt is expected, but the team still maintains the lowest win total in the conference.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.