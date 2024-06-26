2024 Sun Belt Conference Win Totals: Texas State Posts Highest Win Total in Conference
The Sun Belt has been treated as one of the better Group of Five conferences in recent years, and with some teams transitioning to new coaches and some new players, its a state that is changing its contenders.
Appalachian State enters as the favorite to win the Sun Belt, but doesn’t bolster the highest win total in the conference due to a tricky non conference schedule.
Get the scoop on every team in the Sun Belt below and the expectation for each team with odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Appalachian State 2024 Win Total Projection
6.5 (Over -178/Under +144)
The favorites to win the Sun Belt, Appalachian State has a tricky non conference schedule that features road trips to Clemson and Liberty, but are still in control of its own destiny in the league.
Arkansas State 2024 Win Total Projection
6.5 (Over +148/Under -184)
Butch Davis’ group is expected to take a leap in 2024, but a tricky schedule looms with road trips to Michigan and Iowa State out of conference and roadies at Texas State and Louisiana.
Coastal Carolina 2024 Win Total Projection
6.5 (Over +104/Under -130)
Coastal Carolina won’t have longtime quarterback Grayson McCall, but the team is still projecting to make a bowl game.
Georgia Southern 2024 Win Total Projection
5.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
Clay Helton’s high powered offense will have a quarterback competition in the fall, but a ton of returning skill position players to hopefully send the team back to a bowl game.
Georgia State 2024 Win Total Projection
4.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Georgia State is on the onset of a rebuild, head coach Dell McGee, who comes from Georgia where he was a running back coach.
James Madison 2024 Win Total Projection
8.5 (Over +134/Under -164)
James Madison lost head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana, but still enter with a lofty win total in 2024 despite losing many players from the team’s 19 wins over the past two season in the FBS.
Louisiana 2024 Win Total Projection
7.5 (Over -134/Under +110)
The Ragin’ Cajun will be back in the mix atop the Sun Belt with a veteran group that will hope for better health.
Marshall 2024 Win Total Projection
6.5 (+142/Under -176)
Marshall remains in the middle of the Sun Belt shuffle as Charles Huff tries to reestablish the team at the top.
Old Dominion 2024 Win Total Projection
4.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
The Monarchs overachieved in 2023, making a bowl game, but enter the season with the same win total as last season.
South Alabama 2024 Win Total Projection
6.5 (Over -184/Under +148)
The Jaguars enjoyed a good run in the Sun Belt, but now have some coaching turnover, yet the team is still expected to flirt with a bowl game, expected to win seven games.
Southern Mississippi 2024 Win Total Projection
4.5 (Over +138/Under -170)
Southern Mississippi struggled in 2023, winning only three games, and it may not get better in 2024, per the win total.
Texas State 2024 Win Total Projection
8.5 (Over +118/Under -144)
The second choice to win the Sun Belt, GJ Kinne is expected to have Texas State playing even better football after an eight win season in 2023. The team landed James Madison transfer Jordan McCloud, who had a strong season in 2023, can he follow it up on a different team?
Troy 2024 Win Total Projection
6.5 (Over -170/Under +138)
The back-to-back champions will have a new coach, former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, leading to a small drop in expectation.
Louisiana-Monroe 2024 Win Total Projection
1.5 (Over -184/Under +148)
ULM has the lowest win total in the entire country as the team is expected to win about two games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.