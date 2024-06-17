2024 Travelers Championship Betting Picks, Predictions and Odds for TPC River Highlands
With the U.S. Open in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands for the final signature event of the 2024 season: the Travelers Championship.
With it being a signature event, all the best golfers on Tour will be teeing it up this week, except for Rory McIlroy, who decided to withdraw from the event to prepare for the British Open after letting last week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst slip through his grasp on the final three holes.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on this week's events, including my top picks to win.
Travelers Championship odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Xander Schauffele +750
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Sahith Theegala +3000
- Sam Burns +3000
- Russell Henley +3000
- Justin Thomas +3500
- Brian Harman +3500
- Tony Finau +3500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Travelers Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Travelers Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, June 20–Sunday, June 23
- Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Keegan Bradley
Travelers Championship notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: One of the more surprising results from last week's U.S. Open was Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world who is in the midst of one of the most dominant runs in recent memory, finishing T44. To find a worse finish by him you'd have to go back to October 2022 when he finished T45 at the CJ Cup. Can he bounce back and return to his normal self this week?
Xander Schauffele: The clear second-best golfer on the PGA Tour this season, as far as metrics are concerned, has been Xander Schauffele. He finally won his first career major at the PGA Championship but he still needs another win or two to help the record books reflect how good he's been playing in 2024. He now returns to an event he won two years ago, a seemingly perfect spot for him to grab his second win of the season.
Travelers Championship best bets
Xander Schauffele +800
I'm trying not to let my bias as a Xander Schauffele fan show, but winning this week makes too much sense for him. His driver and putter let him down at last week's U.S. Open, but he was still second in the field in strokes-gained approach and finished a respectable T7. While he wasn't in the mix to truly make a run at winning on Sunday, there's enough there to show that we should continue to have faith in him in the final months of the season.
Returning to TPC River Highlands, where he won in 2022, gives me tons of confidence ahead of this week. The approach play is still there and if Scheffler stumbles for the second straight week it leaves the door wide open for Schauffele.
Brian Harman +3500
Bubba Watson was always the must-bet golfer at TPC River Highlands, but since he's moved to LIV, Brian Harman has taken over the "horse for the course" at this event. He has yet to win it, but he has three top-five and six top-10 finishes here the last nine seasons, including a T2 finish last season.
His form, while not spectacular, has been solid finishing inside the top 35 in four straight events. Now that he returns to a course where he feels extremely comfortable, I like him to take the next step and get back to contending.
Corey Conners +4500
This marks the fourth straight event I've bet on Corey Conners but until the sportsbooks start pricing him at a more deserving (read: lower) number, I'm going to keep picking him. He's second on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained approach this season behind only Scheffler, and he has now gained strokes putting in two of his last three starts after finishing T9 at the U.S. Open.
If he keeps putting like he has been, he's going to capture his third win on Tour before the season ends. He's also aided this week by the fact he finished T9 at this event in 2023.
At 45-1, he may be the best value bet on the board this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
