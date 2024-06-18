2024 Travelers Championship Prop Bets: 'Yes' on a Hole-in-One at TPC River Highlands
The Travelers Championship is this week and with it being the final signature event on the PGA Tour's calendar for 2024, we have to take full advantage of it.
One of the ways we can do that is by dabbling on a few prop bets, so that's exactly what we're going to do. I have three props locked in for this week's event at TPC River Highlands.
Travelers Championship Prop Bets
- Yes Hole-in-One +100
- Tommy Fleetwood Top Englishman -135
- Hideki Matsuyama Top Asian +210
Yes Hole-in-One +100
We're going to keep things pretty straightforward for this one. There has been a hole-in-one at this event seven of the last nine years, including Rory McIlroy's first ace on the PGA Tour in 2023.
Here are the four par-3s this week:
- Hole 5: 223 yards
- Hole 8: 202 yards
- Hole 11: 158 yards
- Hole 16: 171 yards
Tommy Fleetwood Top Englishman -135
A bet with -135 isn't exactly the most exciting wager to place, but that doesn't mean there's no value in it. Tommy Fleetwood only has to compete with two other Englishmen for this bet, Matt Fitzpatrick (+180) and Justin Rose (+450), neither of which have been playing great golf of late. Fitzpatrick has finished outside the top 50 in three of his last four starts and Rose has missed two-straight cuts.
Meanwhile, Fleetwood has finished T26 or better in six straight starts and his game seems to be rounding into form heading into this week. This bet should be a layup.
Hideki Matsuyama Top Asian +210
Hideki Matsuyama has been playing some fantastic golf lately including in a T8 at the Memorial Tournament and a solo sixth at the U.S. Open.
Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, and Sungjae Im have played some inconsistent golf at best the past two months, and unless they round into form this week, they will have trouble competing with Matsuyama. The 2021 Masters champion finished T13 at this event last year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!