2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball Gold Medal Match Betting Preview, Prediction and Odds USA vs. Italy
The Olympic Women’s Volleyball Finals are set with Italy set to take on the United States in what should be an epic conclusion to the tournament.
The US won a thrilling five-set match against Brazil as slight underdogs, setting up an epic gold medal match against Italy, who disposed of Turkey as big favorites in the semifinals.
The two clubs have quite a lengthy recent history against one another, with Italy taking both matchups in June by a combined score of 6-1 while the U.S. took home the two meetings in 2023, by a combined score of 6-3.
Who will take home gold on Sunday?
Here’s our full betting preview.
United States vs. Italy Women’s Olympic Volleyball Finals Odds
Moneyline
- USA: +184
- Italy: -240
United States vs. Italy Prediction and Pick
Italy has been lightly challenged during this tournament, enjoying a fairly routine path to the gold medal match after Turkey upset China in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, the United States played the match of the tournament against Brazil, needing to win a competitive fifth set to make the gold medal match.
Italy is 20-3 in international competition during the 2024 season, and I believe it culminates with the group's first-ever gold medal. While the United States team is familiar with contending for gold, the team won the 2020 gold in Tokyo, Italy has been lightly tested and has been a cut above the rest.
I’m siding with the favorite to make good as favorites and win the gold medal.
PICK: Italy ML (-240)
