2024 WTA Wimbledon Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka Top Odds in Search of First Grand Slam on Grass
The tennis world descends on London, England starting next week with the 2024 edition of Wimbledon.
The WTA side of Wimbledon has had a ton of parity across recent years, and this year is set to be no different with four different players being viewed as close contenders and another group right behind them.
Iga Swiatek is the betting favorite on the heels of a French Open crown, but she hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals in this Grand Slam. Behind her is Aryna Sabalenka, who has the service game to make a run, a two-time semifinalist here.
Randomness is possible in this tournament, more so than others, evident with last year’s champion Marketa Vonderousova being listed at +3400.
Here is the full list of odds for 2024 Wimbledon.
2024 Wimbledon Odds
- Iga Swiatek: +340
- Aryna Sabalenka: +350
- Elena Rybakina: +500
- Coco Gauff: +600
- Ons Jabeur: +1300
- Naomi Osaka: +1300
- Jessica Pegula: +1800
- Emma Raucanu: +2000
- Mirra Andreeva: +2300
- Madison Keys: +3100
- Marketa Vondrousova: +3400
- Katie Boulter: +3800
- Jelena Ostapenko: +3900
- Danielle Collins:+4800
- Karolina Muchova: +5500
Can Swiatek Win First Grand Slam on Grass?
Swiatek hasn’t had the success she has enjoyed in other Grand Slam tournaments due to the prevalence of big serves and the lack of break chances on return.
However, the No. 1 player in the world is rightfully the (slight) favorite, but Sabalenka has shown the ability to play better on this surface with her blazing first serve, evident in two semi-final appearances.
Elena Rybakina won this tournament in 2022 but lost in the quarterfinals last year in her quest for a repeat to Ons Jabeur. Jabeur has made the Finals in the last two events at the All England Club but has yet to win the title.
Meanwhile, this is the setting for the emergence of Coco Gauff, who won the 2023 U.S. Open, but the 20-year-old hasn’t been able to get past the fourth round here. However, she is the fourth choice to win it this year, ahead of the likes of Jabeur and last year’s champion Vondrousova.
