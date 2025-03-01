2025 Best Actor Oscars Odds: Tow-Man Race Between Adrien Brody, Timothee Chalamet
The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 2, and there are a ton of deserving actors and actresses that could take home some hardware.
One of the biggest awards, Best Actor, features a tight race between Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet, who split honors at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in the leadup to the Oscars.
If you have an idea of who will win this honor, you can bet on the winner at various sportsbooks across the United States.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win Best Actor in 2025.
2025 Best Actor Oscars Odds
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) -240
- Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) +185
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) +2600
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) +4500
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) +8000
While these odds suggest that Brody is going to win the Best Actor award, this may not be as clear-cut a market as the odds suggest.
Brody did win best actor at the Golden Globes for his role in The Brutalist, originally setting the stage for him to win the Oscar as well. However, the Screen Actors Guild Awards did not go in his favor.
Instead, Chalamet picked up the win, setting some history on his side entering the Oscars this weekend. Six of the last seven SAG winners also won Oscars, and Chalamet has a chance to make history as the youngest best actor winner ever.
If you're looking to bet on this market, it may not be worth laying the juice with Brody, given the recent momentum toward Chalamet. However, it does appear that this is a two-man race with Fiennes way down the odds board at +2600 as the No. 3 choice.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.