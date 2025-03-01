2025 Best Picture Oscars Odds: Anora, Conclave and The Brutalist Top Odds List
The 2025 Oscars are almost here and if you want to make watching the award show a little more exciting, or if you have a hunch of who or what is going to win an award, than I have good news for you! Plenty of states across the country now allow you to bet on the winners of a few categories.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to be named Best Picture and then I'll give my take.
Odds to Win 2025 Best Picture
- Anora -200
- Concalve +260
- The Brutalist +650
- A Complete Unknown +2900
- Emilia Perez +5000
- Wicked +5500
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
2025 Best Picture Prediction
Based on the betting odds, there are only three films that have a realistic option of being named "Best Picture": Anora, Conclave, and The Brutalist. At -200 odds, Anora is set as the betting favorite with an implied probability of 66.67%.
Anora is the betting favorite for good reason. The movie has won the DGA, PGA, Critics Choice, and WGA awards. Brokeback Mountain is the only movie to have won those four awards but not win the Oscar.
The biggest contender to Anora is Conclave, which has recently had some momentum behind it. The biggest case against Conclave is that it wasn't also nominated for "Best Director." It would be a rare outcome for a film to win "Best Picture" but not even be nominated for "Best Director."
I think it's best to lean on historical precedence. Anora is the betting favorite for good reason and is my pick to win "Best Picture" on Sunday.
Pick: Anora -200
