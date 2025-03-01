2025 Best Supporting Actress Oscars Odds: (Zoe Saldana is a Runaway Favorite)
We are less than 24 hours away from the 2025 Oscars, which means betting markets have opened us for us to bet on who and what will win all of the major awards.
There are some award categories that are a close call as we approach Oscar Sunday, while others, including Best Supporting Actress, seem to be a foregone conclusion. Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the aforementioned award.
Odds to Win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) -1100
- Ariana Grande (Wicked) +1000
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) +2300
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) +2900
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) +3400
Who Will Win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress?
Zoe Saldana is the runaway favorite to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez. At -1100 odds, she has an implied probability of 91.67% of winning the award.
She enters the Oscars having swept the award at all the other major award shows, including the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, BAFTAs, and SAG. As a result, movie fans and pundits expect her to complete the sweep on Sunday with an Oscar. The betting market seems to agree by setting her as an overwhelming favorite.
If there is a surprise winner, expect it to be Ariana Grande for her role in Wicked. She's the clear No. 2 option on the odds list at +1000, an implied probability of 9.09%.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
