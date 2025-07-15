2025 British Open Cut Line Predictions: Best Bets to Make and Miss the Cut
156 golfers will tee it up this week at the 153rd British Open.
The first step in every journey toward claiming the Claret Jug is making the cut. Only the low 70 golfers (including ties) will advance to the weekend after Friday’s second round.
Let’s take a look at the history of the cut line at the Open as well as my best bets in relation to the cut: one golfer to make it and one golfer to miss it.
British Open cut line history
Cut line at last five British Opens
Year
Course
Cut Line
2024
Royal Troon
+6
2023
Royal Liverpool
+3
2022
St. Andrews
EVEN
2021
Royal St. George's
+1
2019
Royal Portrush
+1
Four of the last five editions of the Open have seen the cut line at a number over par. The last time it was hosted at Royal Portrush, the cut line was 1 over.
2025 British Open cut line prediction
The terrible weather at the 2019 British Open didn’t hit until Sunday, and it looks like the weather won’t be horrific through the first two rounds at this year’s edition of the event hosted at Royal Portrush, so I’m going to predict the exact same cut line that we saw in 2019.
Cut line prediction: +1
2025 British Open best bet to make the cut
Antoine Rozner from France hasn’t missed a cut at an event since the American Express in January. Since then, he has made 14 straight cuts and is coming into this week off a strong T22 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open last week. He has made the cut in both editions of the British Open he has competed in, including a T20 finish in 2023.
DraftKings is giving us plus-money on him to make the cut this week, so I won’t hesitate to jump all over that bet.
Pick: Antoine Rozner to make the cut (+100) via DraftKings
2025 British Open best bet to miss the cut
I’m going to get bold with my bet to miss the cut and fade the 2024 U.S. Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau. He has been bad at British Opens over the years, missing the cut in three of his seven starts at this event. Links-style golf courses demand artistry and improvisation that he doesn’t have in his bag. He’s also coming off a poor T30 finish at LIV Andalucia, which is a bad sign ahead of this week.
Pick: Bryson DeChambeau to miss the cut (+230) via DraftKings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
