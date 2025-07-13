2025 British Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy Top Odds List at Royal Portrush
The Scottish Open is in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to the final men's golf major of the 2025 season, the British Open.
Chris Gotterup captured at Scotland's National Open at the Renaissance Club, cashing in for any brave bettors who backed him at 90-1. Will we see a similar dark horse win at Royal Portrush? Let's not forget, Brian Harman won the Open two years ago at a staggering 120-1 price tag. Xander Schauffele won the 2024 edition of the event at much shorter odds in what was his second major victory of the year.
Let's take a look at the top names on the odds board entering this week.
2025 British Open odds
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Bryson DeChambeau +1800
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Xander Schauffele +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton +2800
- Ludvig Aberg +2800
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Shane Lowry +3000
- Robert MacIntyre +3000
- Joaquin Niemann +4000
- Justin Thomas +4500
- Jordan Spieth +4500
- Brooks Koepka +5000
- Patrick Cantlay +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- Russell Henley +6000
- Sam Burns +7000
- Corey Conners +7500
- Cameron Young +7500
- Adam Scott +7500
- Ben Griffin +7500
- Hideki Matsuyama +7500
- Patrick Reed +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Justin Rode +8000
- Jason Day +8000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- J.J. Spaun +9000
- Bud Cauley +9000
- Harry Hall +10000
Scottie Scheffler set as betting favorite
To the surprise of no one, Scottie Scheffler is set as the betting favorite at +450, giving him an implied probability of 18.18%. Scheffler is looking for his second major victory of the season after capturing the PGA Championship in May. A win would put him one step closer to a career grand slam, needing only a U.S. Open victory to complete it.
Scheffler has been consistently solid at the British Open, but has yet to post a top-five finish. His four finishes since 2021 have been T8, T21, T23, and T7. He's coming into this year's edition of the event off a T8 finish at the Scottish Open.
Scheffler may be the favorite, but McIlroy is the story of the tournament. This year's edition of the British Open is set to be hosted in his home country of Northern Ireland for the second time. The first time it was hosted here in 2019, McIlroy disappointed the hometown crowd, failing to make the cut.
This time around, he's hoping to put himself in contention and win his second major of the season after completing the career grand slam with a win at this year's Masters. He seems to be rounding back into form after a rough middle part of the season, posting a T2 finish at the Scottish Open. He's the clear second option on the odds list at +700.
Another name to watch out for is Shane Lowry at 30-1. He was the Open winner the last time it was hosted at Royal Portrush, and he's put together a solid 2025 season, despite not yet getting a win. We'll see if his confidence at a course where he won his only career major will give him a boost this week.
