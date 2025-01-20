2025 Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Torrey Pines
With the American Express in the rearview mirror, it’s time to head to Torrey Pines for the second leg of the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing.
The Farmers Insurance Open could end up being the first of two times we see Torrey Pines this season with recent reports indicating the historic track is likely to be selected as the replacement for Riviera after it was announced the Genesis Invitational will be re-located this year due to the Los Angeles fires.
Last week we cashed our prop bet of the week, leading to a small profit despite losing my outright bet on Eric Cole and my top 20 bet on Jackson Suber. I’m still seeking my first outright winner of 2025, so let’s see if this can be the week we strike gold.
It’s important to note this week’s tournament begins on Wednesday to avoid clashing with the NFL’s conference championship Sunday. Don’t wait too long to place your bets!
Farmers Insurance Open odds
- Ludvig Åberg +1000
- Hideki Matsuyama +1000
- Tony Finau +2000
- Sungjae Im +2000
- Keegan Bradley +2200
- Will Zalatoris +2200
- Max Greyserman +2500
- Jason Day +2800
- Maverick McNealy +3000
- Sahith Theegala +3000
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Max Homa +3500
- Kurt Kitayama +3500
- Luke Clanton +4500
Farmers Insurance Open how to watch
- Wednesday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Thursday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3–5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 5–8 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Saturday: 2–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 4–8 p.m. ET (CBS)
Farmers Insurance Open purse
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22–Saturday, Jan. 25
- Purse: $9.3 million ($1.674 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Matthieu Pavon
Farmers Insurance Open notable golfers
Ludvig Åberg: The young Swede could be the most fascinating golfer to watch tee it up this week. The hype couldn’t be higher for the 25-year-old this season and he started his 2025 campaign with a T5 finish at the Sentry. Now he returns to Torrey Pines, a course that fits his style of golf to perfection, after finishing T9 at this event last year. He may be a touch overvalued in the betting market, but there’s good reason for him to be atop the odds list.
Max Homa: Max Homa has quickly become one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tour, but he had a down 2024 campaign and is looking to return to his 2022 and 2023 form. This week could be a great time for him to do it as he returns to the event which is the home of his latest win, capturing the victory here in 2023.
Farmers Insurance Open best bets
Sungjae Im +2000 (via FanDuel)
My picks are going to be relatively chalky this week, starting with a bet on a golfer who is in the top five on the odds list to win this week: Sungjae Im.
The South Korean had an uncharacteristically horrific round on Thursday of the American Express, putting him too far down the leaderboard to make the cut despite a valiant effort to do so on Friday and Saturday. I’m not going to let that round cloud my judgment heading into this week. Im had played fantastic golf before that, putting together a streak of five straight starts where he finished T13 or better.
The South Course at Torrey Pines is the third longest on Tour so being able to gain strokes off the tee is pivotal, which is one of Im’s strengths. He's gaining 1.216 strokes off the tee per round this season, the third-best mark on Tour, and he ranked 29th in that stat in 2024.
His history at this event proves it’s a strong course match for his style of golf, finishing T4 here in 2023 and T6 in 2022.
Will Zalatoris Top 10 (ties incl.) +230 (via DraftKings)
Will Zalatoris is going to be one of the most popular golfers to bet on this week and I can’t pass up on the opportunity to bet on him, but instead of making him my outright pick, I’m going to take him to finish inside T10 or better. He has proven his dark days are behind him but until he’s truly in contention for a win, I’m going to be a bit more conservative when betting on him.
I interviewed Zalatoris two years ago and he told me Torrey Pines is his favorite course and a place that fits his game the best. His results here have proven that fact, including finishing T7 here in 2021, solo second in 2022 and even finishing T13 here last year despite his game not being at its best.
After a T12 finish at the American Express last week, I have faith he’ll have a strong performance at Torrey Pines.
No Hole in One +115 (via DraftKings)
Betting a hole in one to NOT happen might be the most boring wager to place on a golf tournament, but when the value is there, I can’t resist. DraftKings has this line posted at +115 while FanDuel has no hole in one at -140, which tells me that one of these two books has posted a bad line and I think it’s DraftKings on the “no” option.
I price this bet to be basically a 50-50 coin flip for this event, so whichever side you can get the best plus-money on is the side to bet. Holes in one at this event are more rare than you may think, with one being recorded in 12 of the past 24 editions of the event, a 50% probability dating to 2000. The implied probability of +115 odds is 46.51%, meaning there's around 3.49% of value on the +115 side if we put weight on the 24-year trend of aces being recorded at Torrey Pines.
