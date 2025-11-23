2025 Heisman Odds: Jeremiyah Love Rising, Fernando Mendoza Now Odds-On Favorite
There's a new candidate in the Heisman Trophy race, and it's not a quarterback.
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has jumped into a tie for second in the odds to win the Heisman at +500 after turning eight carries into 171 yards and three scores against Syracuse in Week 13.
Love has been hanging around in the Heisman race all season -- he was +4000 last week -- but this is the first time that the odds have acknowledged him as a contender. It seems like now the star running back should be a finalist, as he's up to 17 rushing touchdowns (20 total touchdowns) and 1,306 rushing yards this season. Love has already exceeded many of his numbers from the 2024 season when he ran for 1,125 yards and 17 scores.
However, Love is not the favorite in this market, as they honor still belongs to Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback Fernandon Mendoza. Indiana did not play in Week 13, but it has a matchup with Purdue coming up on Friday where Mendoza should be able to pad his numbers.
The star quarterback has thrown for 30 scores and just five picks this season while completing 73.0 percent of his passes. Oddsmakers have moved him to the clear favorite to win this award, as he's now -135 at FanDuel. That's good for an implied probability of 57.45 percent.
Last week, Mendoza was +100 and Ohio State's Julian Sayin was +200 to win the Heisman, but the odds have shifted in a big way since -- even though Mendoza was on the bye.
The Indiana quarterback jumped up to an odds-on favorite while Sayin fell to +500 despite a win over Rutgers. The Ohio State star didn't have to do much in that game, throwing for just 157 yards and two scores. Sayin has completed 79.4 percent of his passes this season for 27 touchdowns and just four picks.
Love, Sayin and Mendoza and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (also +500) are the clear frontrunners for this award. Only Texas A&M's Marcel Reed (+1200) is even in the mix, as Gunner Stockton (+4000) is the next highest player in this market.
With only a few more games to make a Heisman case, here's how things stand after Week 13.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): -135
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +500
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +500
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +500
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M):+1200
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +4000
- Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech): +15000
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
