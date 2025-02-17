2025 MLB AL MVP Odds (Aaron Judge Favored to Win Third MVP Award)
With baseball season around the corner, who can outpace New York Yankees star Aaron Judge?
The two-time AL MVP had a monster season for the AL East winning Yankees, hitting .322 with 58 home runs and driving in 144 runs. Judge is favored to win the award for a third time in 2025 with the Yankees favored to win the American League and Judge expected to pace the lineup yet again in the wake of Juan Soto leaving for the New York Mets.
While Judge is favored to win the award yet again, Bobby Witt Jr. posed a strong threat to him in 2024 and is the choice in the early betting market to do it again. Witt Jr. is slightly off of Judge’s odds as the Royals are expected to take a leap after appearing in the postseason last year. In 2024, Witt led the bigs in hits as well as batting average (.332) while hitting 32 home runs to go with 109 runs batted in.
The three other players at +1500 or shorter all have immense upside on American League pennant hopefuls as Gunnar Henderson looks to build on a stellar second season in 2024 while Yordan Alvarez is poised to lead the Astros lineup this season. Both sluggers are getting a ton of attention, but Corey Seager sits as the fifth choice in the market after an injury riddled 2024. The 2023 World Series MVP will buoy the Rangers lineup that will hope to return to the postseason in 2025.
Find out where budding young stars like Julio Rodriguez and Rafael Devers sit in the betting market below!
2025 AL MVP Odds
- Aaron Judge: +300
- Bobby Witt Jr: +350
- Gunnar Henderson: +700
- Yordan Alvarez: +750
- Corey Seager: +1000
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1600
- Mike Trout: +1600
- Jose Ramirez: +1800
- Julio Rodriguez: +2000
- Rafael Devers: +3000
- Wyatt Langford: +4000
- Jarren Duren: +4000
- Brent Rooker: +4500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.