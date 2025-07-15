2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds (Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge Top Odds List)
We're officially in the midst of the slowest days of the sports calendar as MLB is on its All-Star Break. That doesn't mean we have nothing to bet on because yes, betting on the All-Star Break is absolutely an option and something I'm going to do.
You can check out the odds and my prediction for the All-Star Game in my betting preview, but in this article, we're going to focus specifically on which player is going to be named MVP of the game.
Jarren Duran was named the MVP last year after hitting the game-winning two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Let's dive into the top odds to be named the game's MVP this year.
2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani +550
- Aaron Judge +700
- Ronald Acuna Jr. +1100
- Cal Raleigh +1200
- Pete Crow-Armstrong +1200
- Bobby Witt Jr. +1500
- Fernando Tatis Jr. +1800
- Freddie Freeman +2300
- Manny Machado +2300
- Ketel Marte +2300
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +2700
- James Wood +3000
- Kyle Tucker +3000
- Riley Greene +3500
- Elly De La Cruz +3500
- Francisco Lindor +3500
- Byron Buxton +3500
- Pete Alonso +3500
- Jonathan Aranda +3500
- Kyle Schwarber +4000
- Junior Caminero +4200
- Corvin Carroll +4500
- Paul Skenes +4500
- Eugenio Suarez +4500
- Gleyber Torres +5000
- Will Smith +5000
- Jazz Chisholm +5000
MLB All-Star Game MVP Prediction
I'm going to be honest, trying to predict who the MVP of the All-Star Game is a crapshoot and last year is a perfect example of it. Duran wasn't in the starting lineup for the American League, but ended up winning the award because one of his two at bats ended up resulting in the winning home run. With that being said, there are a few strategies we can follow when deciding who to bet on.
The first strategy I'd recommend is to stay away from pitchers. They typically don't stay in the game long enough to make a significant impact. Dating back to 2003, only two pitchers have been named the All-Star Game MVP. The most recent was Shane Bieber in 2019.
The second strategy is to not be afraid to bet on someone further down the odds list. The last two winners of the MVP were Elias Fiaz and Jarren Duran, players that few predicted would end up winning the award. You never know when someone will come off the bench and have a pivotal at-bat.
The player I'm going to take a shot at betting on is Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers at +3500. He's starting in the outfield for the American League, and not only has he shown consistent batting numbers with an average of .284 on the season, but he also has some fantastic power, already recording 24 home runs in 2025. Now in his second All-Star Game appearance, the Tigers' outfielder has a chance to make a significant impact on the game. He's worth a bet at 35-1.
Pick: Riley Greene +3500
