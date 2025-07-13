2025 MLB Home Run Derby Odds, Prediction, Contestants and Best Bet
One of the most fun sporting events to bet on of the year is the annual MLB Home Run Derby, and this year's edition of the event is set to take place on Monday night!
Teoscar Hernandez won the Derby last year, but he won't be competing this time around. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on it, including the field, odds, and my best bet.
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Odds
- Cal Raleigh +280
- Oneil Cruz +330
- James Wood +400
- Byron Buxton +800
- Matt Olson +850
- Junior Caminero +950
- Brent Rooker +1000
- Jazz Chisholm +1600
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Format
First Round: All eight batters hit as many home runs as they can in three minutes or 40 pitches, whichever comes first. At the end of three minutes or 40 pitches, each batter gets an untimed round that goes until they hit three balls that don't result in a home run. If a batter records a home run longer than 425 feet, he'll be rewarded with an extra out.
Bracket Round: The top four batters from the first round will advance to the bracket stage. The semifinals and final consist of rounds of two minutes or 27 pitches.
2025 MLB Home Run Derby How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Participants
- Byron Buxton (Twins)
- Junior Caminero (Rays)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates)
- Matt Olson (Braves)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics)
- James Wood (Nationals)
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Prediction and Best Bet
The Home Run Derby has largely been a crapshoot for the most part, so I'm staying away from the top couple of names on the odds list, including Cal Raleigh. He's having a historic season for the Mariners and undoubtedly has the power to win this, but I have concerns about his endurance, which plays a big role in this competition.
Instead, I'm eyeing Byron Buxton at +800. He's second in the field in slugging percentage this season at .574, with Raleigh being the only participant sporting a higher mark. He has already hit 21 home runs in 78 games this season, and he has the athleticism and endurance that Raleigh may lack. The Minnesota Twin also ranks sixth in MLB in Pull% (53.1%), and he's in the 90th percentile in bat speed (75.0 mph).
He seems like a great value bet at 8-1 on Monday night.
Pick: Byron Buxton +800
