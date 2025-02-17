2025 MLB NL MVP Odds (Can Anyone Catch Shohei Ohtani?)
A new baseball season brings us some stars in new places, but the top of the NL MVP oddsboard looks familiar.
Shohei Ohtani enters the season as the overwhelming favorite to win National League MVP after winning it in his first season with the Dodgers as a designated hitter. Now that he is poised to return to pitching following Tommy John surgery, Ohtani’s odds put him as the clear favorite to start the season.
With odds of +155 at FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohtani has about a 39% implied probability of winning the award at the start of the season.
Behind Ohtani on the oddsboard is Juan Soto, who joined the New York Mets this offseason after a stellar season with the Yankees that resulted in a World Series appearance. Soto, who is one of the most feared hitters on the planet, will contend with the likes of Ohtani and former teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. for the award this season as the three players inside of +1000 to start the year.
Both Soto and Tatis Jr. are among the young stars of the sport, but veterans Mookie Betts, who was the favorite to win the award before a broken hand cost him a chunk of last season, as well as Bryce Harper, are each listed inside of +2000 as worthy contenders to take Ohtani’s award.
It’s a crowded group in the National League, check out where each player stands with odds of +5000 or shorter below!
2025 NL MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani: +155
- Juan Soto: +500
- Fernando Tatis Jr.: +800
- Mookie Betts: +1300
- Kyle Tucker: +1400
- Bryce Harper: +1800
- Elly De La Cruz: +2000
- Frnacisco Lindor: +2200
- Ronald Acuna Jr.: +2500
- Freddie Freeman: +3300
- Ketel Marte: +3300
- Jackson Chourio: +3500
- Jackson Merrill: +4000
- Matt Olson: +400
- Corbin Carroll: +4500
- Rea Turner: +4500
- Austin Riley: +5000
- Pete Alonso: +5000
- Mark Vientos: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
