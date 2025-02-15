2025 NBA 3-Point Contest Odds, Prediction, Participants and Past Winners (Can Damian Lillard 3-Peat?)
Does Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard have what it takes to make history on Saturday night?
In the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest, Lillard is attempting to win his third in a row, which would tie him with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges for the most contests won in a row in NBA history.
As a result, oddsmakers have set Lillard as the favorite in San Francisco on Saturday night.
Arguably the highlight of All-Star Weekend, the 3-Point Contest features a ton of the game’s top stars (Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyler Herro) as well as some of the game’s best marksmen from long range.
Here’s a breakdown of the format, odds and previous winners of the 3-Point Contest.
NBA 3-Point Contest Format
- Each player will shoot from five spots from beyond the arc with a combination of NBA balls and colored moneyballs. The moneyballs are worth two, the NBA balls are worth one.
- Four racks have four NBA balls and one money ball while one rack (of the player’s choosing) will have all moneyballs.
- There are also two pedestals from longer range with a ball that are worth three points if made.
- Each player will have 70 seconds to shoot the 27 shots and the players with the three highest scores will advance to the final round.
- The player with the highest score after the final round is crowned as the winner.
2025 NBA 3-Point Contest Odds and Prediction
- Damian Lillard: +400
- Darius Garland: +450
- Norman Powell: +500
- Buddy Hield: +600
- Tyler Herro: +650
- Jalen Brunson: +700
- Cameron Johson: +750
- Cade Cunningham: +1000
Lillard is a back-to-back champion in this contest, and he’s one of two players in this field (Buddy Hield being the other) that have actually won this competition.
There’s no doubt that Dame has what it takes to pick up a 3-peat, but there are other players that have experience in this contest before – such as Jalen Brunson last season.
This contest comes down to who can stay hot through the whole night – and if players can knock down the shots on their moneyball rack.
I think Norman Powell, who is shooting over 42.0 percent from 3 this season, could be a sneaky bet at +500. While Powell doesn’t play as an off-the-dribble shooter as much as many of the guards on this list, he’s an elite catch-and-shoot threat for the Los Angeles Clippers.
At +500, he’s worth a shot if you don’t believe in Dame to win once again.
NBA 3-Point Contest Past Winners
- 2024 | Damian Lillard (Bucks)
- 2023 | Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)
- 2022 | Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)
- 2021| Steph Curry (Warriors)
- 2020 | Buddy Hield (Kings)
- 2019 | Joe Harris (Nets)
- 2018 | Devin Booker (Suns)
- 2017 | Eric Gordon (Rockets)
- 2016 | Klay Thompson (Warriors)
- 2015 | Stephen Curry (Warriors)
- 2014 | Marco Belinelli (Spurs)
- 2013 | Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)
- 2012 | Kevin Love (Timberwolves)
- 2011 | James Jones (Heat)
- 2010 | Paul Pierce (Celtics)
- 2009 | Daequan Cook (Heat)
- 2008 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)
- 2007 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)
- 2006 | Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs)
- 2005 | Quentin Richardson (Suns)
- 2004 | Voshon Lenard (Nuggets)
- 2003 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)
- 2002 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)
- 2001 | Ray Allen (Bucks)
- 2000 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)
- 1998 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)
- 1997 | Steve Kerr (Bulls)
- 1996 | Tim Legler (Wizards)
- 1995 | Glen Rice (Heat)
- 1994 | Mark Price (Cavs)
- 1993 | Mark Price (Cavs)
- 1992 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)
- 1991 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)
- 1990 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)
- 1989 | Dale Ellis (Sonics)
- 1988 | Larry Bird (Celtics)
- 1987 | Larry Bird (Celtics)
- 1986 | Larry Bird (Celtics)
