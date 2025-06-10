2025 NBA Draft Odds: Cooper Flagg Set as Overwhelming Favorite to Go No. 1 to Mavs
The 2025 NBA Draft is just 15 days away, as the first round is set to kick off on June 25.
And while some years – like last season – have featured questions at the top of the draft, the 2025 draft appears to have a sure thing at No. 1.
Duke University star Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, and oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have gone as far as to set him as a -100000 favorite to be picked by the Dallas Mavericks on June 25.
Dallas won the NBA’s draft lottery, shooting up to the No. 1 slot in this year’s draft. The Mavericks will be followed by the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.
2025 NBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Cooper Flagg: -100000
- Dylan Harper: +6000
- Ace Bailey: +15000
- VJ Edgecombe: +25000
Based on these odds for the No. 1 overall pick, Flagg has an implied probability of 99.9 percent (!!) to be picked first later this month.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the youngster led Duke to the Final Four in his lone collegiate season and averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.
Flagg is an NBA-ready player, and he’s been lauded for his ability to impact the game without having the ball in his hands. Flagg can guard multiple positions, and he’s a terrific passer for a player who is so young.
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie recently shared why he gave Flagg such a high grade in this draft, comparing him to none other than San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in terms of how high he’d rate him amongst recent prospects.
“Cooper Flagg is, unsurprisingly, the No. 1-ranked player, and he has the second-highest grade I’ve given out to a prospect in the last decade, behind only Victor Wembanyama,” Vecenie wrote. “Flagg has a tremendous blend of ceiling and floor. His skill level, improvement as a shooter, defense, and overall competitiveness make him about as safe a prospect as you can find. However, he also has some very high-end potential outcomes that could result in him turning into a top-five player in the league.”
With the Mavericks looking to contend right now with Anthony Davis in the fold and Kyrie Irving working his way back from a torn ACL, Flagg should fit right in as a bridge to the future in Dallas.
After Flagg, it appears that Dylan Harper (+6000) to go No. 1 will be the No. 2 selection, as oddsmakers at FanDuel have set him at -4000 to land in that slot. It’s possible that it won’t be to the Spurs, though, as San Antonio has been involved in trade rumors this offseason.
From there, the draft really starts at No. 3, where Ace Bailey (+130) and VJ Edgecombe (+145) appear to be the most likely selections for Philly.
However, for bettors, there is no sense in taking a longshot bet for No. 1, as Flagg is all but locked in to that slot.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.