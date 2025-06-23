2025 NBA Mock Draft: Using Betting Odds to Predict the Top 10 Picks
One NBA season ends, and the next one already feels closer than ever.
The 2025 NBA Draft gets underway with the first round on Wednesday, June 25, and several teams are hoping to shape their futures by landing a star.
One star, former Duke forward Cooper Flagg, appears to be a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick at various sportsbooks. However, after Flagg and Dylan Harper, there appears to be some intrigue around who will land at the No. 3 overall pick and beyond.
This close to the draft, there are a ton of mocks with intel on where players will land, but what does the betting market say? Based on the odds, here's how the first 10 picks on Wednesday are expected to shake out.
2025 NBA Mock Draft Based on Odds
1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg (-100000)
It would be shocking if Flagg wasn't the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as he's been favored in this market going all the way back to the 2024-25 collegiate season.
The Duke forward can fit on just about any roster because of his ability to play off the ball and serve as a connector, and he's a tenacious defender on the other end. Dallas, which should contend for a playoff spot next season, hit the jackpot in the lottery.
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper (-9000)
With the Spurs passing on a Kevin Durant trade, it seems more and more clear that they'll take Harper, who is the consensus No. 2 overall pick in this draft.
A bigger point guard, Harper has a chance to be a running mate with Victor Wembanyama for years to come. The Spurs aren't accelerating their timeline just yet, but if Harper proves to be a Rookie of the Year candidate, they should be in the mix for a playoff spot in the 2025-26 season.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe (-280)
This is where the draft really starts. There have been reports from NBA insiders about Philly's interest in Edgecombe, and he's skyrocketed to the clear favorite to go No. 3.
Ace Bailey (+450) and Tre Johnson (+800) are the only other players with shorter than 10/1 odds to go third overall.
4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel (+140)
Knueppel has drawn some Klay Thompson comparisons in the pre-draft process, but he showed at Duke playing off of Flagg that he can thrive as a secondary option on a team.
With Flagg out in the ACC Tournament, Knueppel also showed the knack for scoring as a top option, and he's arguably the best shooter in the draft. It would be a surprise to see him fall out of the top five, as he's -160 to be picked in that range.
5. Utah Jazz: Tre Johnson (+230)
One of the best pure scorers in the draft, Johnson is the favorite to land in Utah, and the questions around Ace Bailey are a major reason why. Bailey hasn't been working out for teams, and some people around the league believe he could be looking to force himself to a destination.
Johnson averaged 19.9 points per game as a freshman at Texas, and he could become a go-to option for a bad Utah team next season.
6. Washington Wizards: Ace Bailey (+260)
I'm not sold on Bailey landing with the Wizards, but Washington has needs up and down the roster after finishing with the worst record in the East in the 2024-25 season.
Bailey would give the Wizards a go-to option on the wing alongside Bilal Coulibaly, but he's the hardest player to project in this draft after looking like a surefire top-five pick at the end of the college season.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: Khaman Maluach (+340)
This is the first pick where I'm going against the odds since Jeremiah Fears is favored to go at No. 7 and No. 8.
Maluach is the best center in the draft, and he makes a ton of sense for New Orleans from a fit perspective for a duo with last year's first-round pick in Yves Missi.
However, if Bailey falls, there's a chance Maluach is already off the board before this pick.
8. Brooklyn Nets: Jeremiah Fears (+470)
There are a bunch of landing spots for Fears, as oddsmakers have him favored to go No. 7 and No. 8 and second in the odds to land at No. 6.
If he does make it to Brooklyn -- and Bailey doesn't -- he could make sense as a lead guard in the offense. However, Fears is a bit of a polarizing prospect, as NBA draft guru Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has him ranked as his No. 18 prospect.
9. Toronto Raptors: Noa Essengue (+500)
Maluach is favored to be picked ninth overall, but Essengue is second in the odds in this market.
This mock draft is strictly based on what oddsmakers have projected, but it appears the Raptors could go in several directions here, depending on how the board shakes out.
Carter Bryant (+500) and Derik Queen (+550) also appear to be options at No. 9.
10. Phoenix Suns: Derik Queen (+550)
The Phoenix Suns received the No. 10 overall pick back in their Durant trade with the Houston Rockets, and they are favored to take Queen with the selection.
Phoenix has been in the market for a center, so Queen or Malauach (if he falls) could make a lot of sense at No. 10.
If you're looking to bet on the 2025 NBA Draft, it's important to note that these markets can fluctuate quickly if one team picks a player higher than expected or if one player begins to fall.
Outside of Flagg and Harper (which is indicated in the odds), it's pretty clear that nobody is a sure thing at any draft spot. Instead, betting on markets like top-five pick and top-10 pick could give bettors a little margin for error (at the cost of a lower payout) when betting on the draft.
