2025 NBA Skills Challenge Odds, Prediction, Participants and Past Winners (Cavs Undervalued?)
NBA All-Star Saturday Night kicks off with the Skills Challenge, where some of the game's top talents will compete in a variety of on-court challenges to show the versatility in their game.
While this event used to be an obstacle course on the court for individual players to navigate, that won’t be the case in 2025.
The NBA has gone to a team format – instead of individual – in recent seasons, and there are four teams competing in the 2025 Skills Challenge.
Here’s a breakdown of those teams, the odds, my prediction and the past winners of this competition.
2025 NBA Skills Challenge Participants
Team Cavs
- Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Team Rooks
- Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)
- Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)
Team Spurs
- Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs)
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Team Warriors
- Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
- Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors)
2025 NBA Skills Challenge Odds and Prediction
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Team Spurs: +165
- Team Cavs: +210
- Team Warriors: +425
- Team Rooks: +425
The Spurs enter as the favorite here with an interesting young and old combo of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.
While Wemby is one of the most skilled big men in the league, I don’t know if I’m sold on the Spurs winning this challenge. Let’s not forget, the Cavs won with a group of Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Mobley back in the 2022 Skills Challenge.
I do think some of this comes down to which duo is the best at shooting, where Paul and Wemby likely have the edge, but Mitchell is easily the best shooter in this entire competition.
Don’t be shocked if the Cavs are the winners at +210.
NBA Skills Challenge Past Winners
- 2024 | Team Pacers
- 2023 | Team Jazz
- 2022 | Team Cavs
- 2021 | Domontas Sabonis (Pacers)
- 2020 | Bam Adebayo (Heat)
- 2019 | Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
- 2018 | Spencer Dinwiddie (Nets)
- 2017 | Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks)
- 2016 | Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)
- 2015 | Patrick Beverley (Rockets)
- 2014 | Damian Lillard (Blazers) & Trey Burke (Jazz)
- 2013 | Damian Lillard (Blazers)
- 2012 | Tony Parker (Spurs)
- 2011 | Stephen Curry (Warriors)
- 2010 | Steve Nash (Suns)
- 2009 | Derrick Rose (Bulls)
- 2008 | Deron Williams (Jazz)
- 2007 | Dwyane Wade (Heat)
- 2006 | Dwyane Wade (Heat)
- 2005 | Steve Nash (Suns)
- 2004 | Baron Davis (Hornets)
- 2003 | Jason Kidd (Kidd)
