2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds, Prediction, Participants and Past Winners (Mac McClung Heavily Favored)
Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung is looking to become the first player in NBA history to win three Slam Dunk Contests in a row this weekend, and he’s the heavy favorite in a field that features three players in their first or second season.
Oddsmakers are all in on McClung, who has won the last two seasons as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but can the G League star wow fans again in 2025?
Here’s a breakdown of the participants, odds, my prediction and the past winners of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants
- Mac McClung (Orlando Magic)
- Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
- Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)
2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds and Prediction
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mac McClung: -2000
- Andre Jackson Jr.: +160
- Stephon Castle: +160
- Matas Buzelis: +175
There is almost no value in betting on the Slam Dunk Contest this year.
McClung, who has won in each of the last two seasons, has an implied probability of 95.24% to win based on these odds, yet none of the other players in the contest are set at longer than +175. It puts bettors in a really tough position, as there is no value in taking McClung and all of the underdogs are priced as if this is an equal four-player contest.
If I had to pick a winner, I’d lean with McClung given his impressive showings the last two seasons, but Jackson Jr. can really jump out of the gym.
While all three of the other contestants have never participated in a dunk contest, they are all young players that could surprise us.
The odds say McClung is basically a lock, so betting on this certainly doesn’t give enough return for the risk being taken.
NBA Slam Dunk Contest Past Winners
- 2024 | Mac McClung (76ers)
- 2023 | Mac McClung (76ers)
- 2022 | Obi Toppin (Knicks)
- 2021 | Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers)
- 2020 | Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat)
- 2019 | Hamidou Diallo (Thunder)
- 2018 | Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)
- 2017 | Glenn Robinson III (Pacers)
- 2016 | Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)
- 2015 | Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)
- 2014 | John Wall (Wizards)
- 2013 | Terrence Ross (Raptors)
- 2012 | Jeremy Evans (Jazz)
- 2011 | Blake Griffin (Clippers)
- 2010 | Nate Robinson (Knicks)
- 2009 | Nate Robinson (Knicks)
- 2008 | Dwight Howard (Magic)
- 2007 | Gerald Green (Celtics)
- 2006 | Nate Robinson (Knicks)
- 2005 | Josh Smith (Hawks)
- 2004 | Fred Jones (Pacers)
- 2003 | Jason Richardson (Warriors)
- 2002 | Jason Richardson (Warriors)
- 2001 | Desmond Mason (Sonics)
- 2000 | Vince Carter (Raptors)
- 1997 | Kobe Bryant (Lakers)
- 1996 | Brent Barry (Clippers)
- 1995 | Harold Miner (Heat)
- 1994 | Isiah Rider (Timberwolves)
- 1993 | Harold Miner (Heat)
- 1992 | Cedric Ceballos (Suns)
- 1991 | Dee Brown (Celtics)
- 1990 | Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)
- 1989 | Kenny Walker (Knicks)
- 1988 | Michael Jordan (Bulls)
- 1987 | Michael Jordan (Bulls)
- 1986 | Spud Webb (Hawks)
- 1985 | Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)
- 1984 | Larry Nance (Suns)
