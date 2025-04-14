2025 NFL Mock Draft Based on Odds (Predicting the Top 10 Picks Using the Latest Betting Odds)
We're just over a week away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, and if you want to get a good idea of what's going to happen in the top 10 picks, the place to look isn't mock drafts, it's the betting odds.
The betting market shows the true probability of something happening. If they weren't correct, there would be sharp bettors out there that would take advantage and cause the odds to move to where they correctly should be.
With that in mind, let's use the betting market to predict the top 10 picks next week.
NFL Mock Draft Based on Odds
1. Titans: QB Cam Ward (-20000)
The most sure thing of the NFL Draft is that the Tennessee Titans will select Miami quarterback, Cam Ward, with the first overall pick. At -20000 odds, there is a 99.5% implied probability of it happening.
2. Browns: WR/CB Travis Hunter (-270)
Many people thought the Cleveland Browns would go quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, but the betting market seems to think that the dual-threat phenom, Travis Hunter, will be taken in that spot. At -270 odds, there is an implied probability of 72.97% that the Browns will select Hunter with this pick.
3. Giants: DL Abdul Carter (-230)
The Giants need some help on the defensive line, and the betting market thinks there's a great chance they'll get exactly that when they draft pass-rusher Abdul Carter, with their No. 3 overall pick. At -230 odds, there's an implied probability of 69.7% they'll select Carter third overall.
4. Patriots: OT Will Campbell (-175)
With every pick in the draft, things become tougher to predict, and the betting market reflects that. At -175, the betting market has Will Campbell set as an implied probability of 63.64% of being the Patriots' pick in the No. 4 slot. They'll hope he beefs up their offensive line to help protect their quarterback of the future, Drake Maye.
5. Jaguars: DT Mason Graham (-160)
After the top four picks, trying to predict the exact team to select the exact player becomes a little bit tough in the betting market. Mason Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan, is -160 (61.54%) to be selected in the top five. With the other four players largely locked into their spots, that leaves Graham to the Jaguars at No. 5 as the next logical choice.
6. Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty (-145)
There's a chance the Raiders could move off the No. 6 pick, but Ashton Jeanty is a -145 favorite to be selected by Las Vegas, an implied probability of 59.18%. The Raiders are hoping Jeanty will kick-start the rebuild of this franchise and be the generational running back some people expect him to be.
7. Jets: TE Tyler Warren (-155)
Things get extremely hard to predict once we hit the No. 7 spot. Tyler Warren is a -155 favorite, 60.78% implied probability, of being a top 10 pick, and with plenty of mock drafts projecting him being picked up by the Jets to give Justin Fields a weapon for 2025.
8. Panthers: DE Jalon Walker (-750)
It may not be the Panthers, but Jalon Walker is a -750 favorite to be a top 10 pick, an implied probability of 88.24%. If he's still on the board, I expect the Panthers to pick him up to get some much-needed help on the defensive line.
9. Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders (+105)
FanDuel has the New Orleans Saints as the favorite to select the Colorado quarterback, Shadeur Sanders. At +105 odds, there's an implied probability of 48.78% of that happening. If New Orleans doesn't trade up, it means Sanders will have fallen to the Saints in the No. 9 spot. That's not an unlikely scenario considering plenty of teams picking ahead of them already have their quarterback.
10. Bears: OT Armand Membou (-270)
Armand Membou is listed at -270 odds (72.97% implied probability) to be a Top 10 pick, the shortest odds of all players not yet listed in our mock draft. It makes too much sense for the Bears to take him in this spot if he's available. Chicago needs to protect Caleb Williams, their No. 1 overall pick from last year.
