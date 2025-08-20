2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Saquon Barkley Favored to Repeat
Saquon Barkley leads the Offensive Player of the Year market, seeking to defend his 2024 crown behind one of the league’s strongest offensive lines. From dynamic rookie campaigns to veterans returning from injury, there is a bevy of names to find value in ahead of the season.
After a record-breaking 2024 season where he rushed for 2,005 yards and 15 touchdowns — despite sitting out Week 18 — oddsmakers have lots of stock in Barkley's second season in Philadelphia, pegging him at +550 to win OPOY. The Eagles' offensive line remains elite, and with minimal changes to the skill positions, Barkley is poised for another dominant campaign. The addition of A.J. Dillon should provide goal-line support rather than diminish Barkley's workload, keeping him at the forefront of Philadelphia's high-powered offense.
Jahmyr Gibbs is next on the odds board at +1300. He exploded in 2024 by showcasing his dual-threat capabilities 2024, amassing 1,412 rushing yards and 517 receiving yards with 20 total touchdowns. Despite the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Gibbs' versatility and playmaking ability will remain central figure in Detroit's offense.
Puka Nacua (+1600) emerged as a top target for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024, recording 79 receptions for 990 yards and 3 touchdowns in just 11 games. With Cooper Kupp's departure, Nacua is expected to step into the sole role of WR1. His ability to generate yards after the catch and his physicality on a competing Rams team make him a spotlight in the league.
Then, of course, there’s the perennial campaign for this award from Christian McCaffrey (+2000), whose 2024 season was marred by injuries, limiting him to only four games. He has fully recovered and is expressing confidence in his condition to return to full form. Given his history of inexorable production — if he can stay healthy — McCaffrey has the potential to return to his dominant form and be a strong contender for the OPOY award.
If the Giants have anything exciting going for them, it’s whatever Malik Nabers has up his sleeve next. He had an electrifying rookie season in 2024, recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns. No matter who throws him the ball, Nabers is the focal point in the Giants' offense, and his talents are high enough to be show-stealing throughout the year.
2025 Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Saquon Barkley: +550
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +1300
- Puka Nacua: +1600
- Christian McCaffrey: +2000
- Malik Nabers: +3500
- Drake London: +4000
- Kyren Williams: +5000
- Brock Bowers: +5000
- Joe Burrow: +6000
- Lamar Jackson: +6000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +900
- Derrick Henry: +1400
- Nico Collins: +1600
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2500
- De’Von Achane: +3500
- A.J. Brown: +4000
- Jayden Daniels: +5000
- Ashton Jeanty: +5000
- Bucky Irving: +6000
- Josh Allen: +6000
- Justin Jefferson: +1100
- Bijan Robinson: +1600
- CeeDee Lamb: +2000
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +3500
- Tyreek Hill: +4000
- Jonathan Taylor: +4200
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +5000
- Ladd McConkey: +6000
- Josh Jacobs: +6000
- Patrick Mahomes: +7500
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.