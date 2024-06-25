2025 Stanley Cup Odds: Panthers Favored to go Back-to-Back
The Florida Panthers narrowly avoided being the victims of the biggest collapse in NHL history, finally closing out the Stanley Cup Final in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.
Before the Stanley Cup was handed to Aleksander Barkov as the team's captain, opening odds to lift the trophy next year had already been released.
To the surprise of few, after a strong season resulting in their first championship in franchise history, the Panthers are favored to once again win it all next year. Let's take a look at the odds.
Opening Odds to Win the 2025 Stanley Cup
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Panthers +900
- Hurricanes +950
- Avalanche +950
- Stars +1000
- Oilers +1000
- Golden Knights +1100
- Devils +1300
- Rangers +1300
- Maple Leafs +1400
- Kings +1800
- Canucks +1900
- Lightning +1900
- Jets +2100
- Bruins +2300
- Predators +3100
- Wild +3100
- Senators +3200
- Islanders +4200
- Blues +4200
- Penguins +4300
- Flyers +5500
- Sabres +5500
- Red Wings +5500
- Flames +6000
- Kraken +8000
- Utah +10000
- Capitals +17000
- Canadiens +17000
- Blue Jackets +30000
- Blackhawks +30000
- Ducks +30000
- Sharks +30000
Panthers Favored to Repeat
The Panthers are set as the betting favorites to win the 2025 Stanley Cup at +900 odds, which is an implied probability of 10%. Florida would have to win the Eastern Conference after winning it each of the last two years. The last time a team won back-to-back was their Florida counterparts when the Tampa Bay Lightning won it in both 2020 and 2021.
The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are right behind them at +950 each. They're the only three teams with odds shorter than 10-1.
Oilers Give Canada Best Chance to Break Stanley Cup Drought Once Again
Canadian teams have now lost in the Stanley Cup Final seven times since they last won it all when the Montreal Canadiens hoisted the trophy in 1993.
After falling one game short, the Oilers have the best chance to win the Cup amongst all Canadian teams in 2025:
Stanley Cup Odds for Canadian Teams
- Oilers +1000
- Maple Leafs +1400
- Canucks +1900
- Jets +2100
- Senators +3200
- Flames +6000
- Canadiens +17000
The Maple Leafs have the second best chance at +1400, followed by the Canucks at +1900 and the Jets at +2100. The Senators (+3200), Flames (+6000), and Canadiens (+17000) would need a lot to go their way to have a shot at a deep playoff run next season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.