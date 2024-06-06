2025 Stanley Cup Odds: Stars Open as Favorites to Win Next Year's NHL Playoffs
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers is set to take place on Saturday night but apparently, that doesn't mean it's too early to talk opening odds for the 2025 Stanley Cup.
DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win next year's NHL Playoffs so since the odds are available, let's go ahead and take a look and break them down.
2025 Stanley Cup Odds
- Stars +850
- Panthers +900
- Oilers +950
- Avalanche +1100
- Hurricanes +1100
- Rangers +1200
- Golden Knights +1600
- Maple Leafs +1600
- Devils +1800
- Canucks +2000
- Bruins +2000
- Jets +2000
- Kings +2200
- Lightning +2500
- Predators +3500
- Red Wings +3500
- Blues +4000
- Penguins +4000
- Senators +4000
- Islanders +4000
- Sabres +4000
- Wild +4500
- Flyers +5000
- Kraken +6000
- Flames +6000
- Capitals +7500
- Utah +7500
- Canadiens +7500
- Blackhawks +15000
- Blue Jackets +15000
- Ducks +15000
- Sharks +30000
Dallas Stars Set as Stanley Cup Favorites
They may have fallen short in the Western Conference Finals, but fans of the Dallas Stars can take solace in the fact they're set as the betting favorites to win the Cup next year. The Stars are a young team with plenty of talent that looks to be a contender in the Western Conference for the foreseeable future.
They have all the pieces of a Stanley Cup team and will do nothing but improve over the offseason. Don't be surprised to see them return to the Western Conference Final for the third straight year in 2025.
Can the Maple Leafs Finally Make a Run With New Head Coach?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the most talented teams in the NHL for a number of years now yet have just one series win since 2004 to show for it. The lack of postseason success led them to fire their head coach, Sheldon Keefe, almost immediately after losing in Game 7 to the Boston Bruins.
The team hired Craig Berube to be the new man behind the bench. The 58-year old has Stanley Cup experience, leading the St. Louis Blue to a championship in the 2018-2019 season. He may be exactly what the Leafs need to take the next step. They're listed at +1600 to win the Cup next season.
