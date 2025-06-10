2025 U.S. Open Hole in One Odds and Prediction for Oakmont Country Club
Few things are more electric in golf than when someone records a hole in one, and that moment only gets elevated further at a major championship.
This week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is going to be a true test of golf, so if anyone can achieve the improbable feat of recording a hole in one, instantly gaining two strokes on the field, they’re going to be in a great spot to put together a strong round.
Let’s take a look at the odds of one happening, the history of holes in one at the U.S. Open, and my prediction for whether or not we’ll see one.
U.S. Open hole in one odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Will there be a hole in one?
- Yes +125
- No -165
Will there be two or more holes in one?
- Yes +650
- No -1400
Will there be three or more holes in one?
- Yes +4000
U.S. Open Hole in One history
There have been 48 holes in one at the U.S. Open:
- Cameron Young, The Country Club - 2022
- WIll Zalatoris, Winged Foot G.C. - 2020
- Patrick Reed, Winged Foot G.C. - 2020
- Rory Sabbatini, Pebble Beach - 2019
- Zach Johnson, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2014
- Shawn Stefani, Merion G.C. - 2013
- John Peterson, The Olympic Club - 2012
- Thongchai Jaidee, Pebble Beach - 2010
- Peter Hedblom, Winged Foot G.C. - 2006
- Peter Jacobsen, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2005
- Spencer Levin, Shinnecock Hills G.C. - 2004
- Scott Hoch, Bethpage Black - 2002
- Andy Miller, Bethpage Black - 2002
- Shigeki Maruyama, Bethpage Black - 2002
- Olin Browne, Southern Hills C.C. - 2001
- Phil Mickelson, Southern Hills C.C. - 2001
- Todd Fischer, Pebble Beach - 2000
- Chris Perry, The Olympic Club - 1998
- Gary Hallberg, Shinnecock Hills G.C. - 1995
- Sandy Lyle, Baltusrol G.C. - 1993
- Mike Hulbert, Baltusrol G.C. - 1993
- Fuzzy Zoeller, Hazeltine National G.C. - 1991
- John Inman, Hazeltine National G.C. - 1991
- Jay Don Blake, Medinah C.C. - 1990
- Nick Price, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Jerry Pate, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Mark Wiebe, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Doug Weaver, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Ben Crenshaw, Oakland Hills C.C. - 1985
- Mark McCumber, Winged Foot G.C. - 1984
- Scott Simpson, Oakmont C.C. - 1983
- Tom Wieskopf, Pebble Beach - 1982
- Bill Brodell, Pebble Beach - 1982
- Johnny Miller, Pebble Beach - 1982
- Tom Watson, Baltusrol G.V. - 1980
- Gary Player, Inverness Club - 1979
- Tom Weiskopf, Cherry Hills C.C. - 1978
- Bobby Wadkins, Cherry Hills C.C. - 1978
- Pat Fitzsimmons, Medinah C.C. - 1975
- Bobby Mitchell, Pebble Beach - 1972
- Jerry McGee, Pebble Beach - 1972
- Billy Kuntz, Oak Hill C.C. - 1956
- Johnny Weitzel, Baltusrol G.C. - 1954
- Dick Chapman, Baltusrol G.C. - 1954
- Zell Eaton, Baltusrol G.C. - 1936
- Leo Diegel, Inverness - 1931
- Eddie Towns, Glencoe - 1922
- Jack Hobens, Philadelphia Cricket Club - 1907
Oakmont has hosted the U.S. Open nine times but a hole in one has only been recorded once, by Scott Simpson on the 16th hole in 1983.
U.S. Open hole in one prediction
There are four par-3s at Oakmont and all three of them are relatively long. The 13th hole is the only one to measure under 200 yards, coming in at 182. The longest is the 8th hole, which measures a blistering 289 yards and could play at 300 this week.
There’s a reason only one hole in one has been recorded at a U.S. Open at Oakmont. This is an extremely tough challenge for golfers, and the long and difficult par-3s play a significant factor in that. It also hasn’t happened in three straight iterations that the tournament has been hosted here.
I’m surprised that we're able to bet the "No" at just -165 odds. To me, it seems like the obvious bet to make.
Pick: No hole in one (-165) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!