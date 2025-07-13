2025 U.S. Open Odds: Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz Are Top Americans in Market
With Wimbledon in the books, the U.S. Open is set as the final Grand Slam of the 2025 tennis season.
If you're hoping an American wins their country's open, there are a number of them in the field in both the women's and men's divisions.
The women's side has a much better chance of producing an American winner. Coco Gauff, who won the 2023 edition of the tournament, is third on the odds list to win the tournament at +500, behind only Aryna Sabalenka (+240) and Iga Swiatek (+370). Let's take a look at the top Americans with a chance to win in New York.
U.S. Women's Open American Odds
- Coco Gauff +500
- Madison Keys +1800
- Amanda Anisimova +2500
- Jessica Pegula +2800
- Emma Navarro +3500
- Danielle Collins +6000
Gauff isn't the only American with a chance to win. Madison Keys is sixth on the odds list at +1800. She already has a Grand Slam title this season, capturing the win at the 2025 Australian Open. She's also made it to a U.S. Open final back in 2017.
Amanda Anisimova is also a top contender after making it to the Wimbledon final. We'll see if she can string together a second straight deep tournament run.
U.S. Men's Open American Odds
- Taylor Fritz +2500
- Ben Shelton +2500
- Frances Tiafoe +5000
- Tommy Paul +5000
- Sebastian Korda +6500
- Alex Michelsen +15000
- Brandon Nakashima +15000
- Marcos Giron +20000
It's hard to imagine someone not named Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, or Novak Djokovic winning this year's U.S. Open, but there are a few Americans who are going to enter the tournament as popular dark horses. Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton have the best chances of pulling it off, with each of them set at 25-1 to win the tournament, an implied probability of 3.85%.
An American hasn't won the men's U.S. Open since Andy Roddick achieved the feat in 2003. Fritz was in the final last year, but lost to Sinner in straight sets. Fritz made it to the semifinals of this year's Wimbledon tournament, but he fell to Alcaraz. If he's able to take the next step in his development, a grand slam title could be on the horizon for him.
