2025 U.S. Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler Set as Overwhelming Favorite
With the Canadian Open in the books, it's time for us to turn our attention to the third men's major championship of the 2025 season, the U.S. Open.
If you're a fan of watching the best golfers in the world struggle, and fail to break par, then this year's U.S. Open is for you. Oakmont is promising to be an extremely tough test, perhaps the toughest we've seen at a major championship since Brooks Koepka won the 2018 edition of the event with a winning score of +1.
Let's take a look at the top 20 golfers on the odds list to win this week's major.
U.S. Open odds
Top 20 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +275
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Bryson DeChambeau +900
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Ludvig Aberg +3500
- Joaquin Niemann +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Tyrrell Hatton +4500
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Patrick Cantlay +5000
- Brooks Koepka +5500
- Shane Lowry +5500
- Corey Conners +6000
- Viktor Hovland +6000
- Russell Henley +6500
- Jordan Spieth +7000
- Hideki Matsuyama +7000
Scottie Scheffler enters the week as the +275 favorite to win at Oakmont, an implied probability of 26.67%. The last time we saw a golfer with odds that short to win a major championship was Tiger Woods in his prime. While Scheffler still has a long way to go to become the legend that Woods became, his play over the past 18 months has been just as dominant.
The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world enters this week having won three of his last four starts, with one of those being the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He has finished T8 or better in eight straight starts and hasn't finished outside the top 25 since the BMW Championship last August.
Oakmont is a course that tests every skill a golfer has. There's no one style of golf that can overpower this course. If a golfer has a weakness in any area, it's going to be exposed. That's why it makes sense that the one flawless golfer, Scheffler, is the one who's most likely to win.
The one who could challenge him, Rory McIlroy, has been out of form since winning the Masters and is fresh off a missed cut at the Canadian Open, where he shot +9 on Friday. That leaves Bryson DeChambeau and perhaps Jon Rahm as the only golfers in the field this week with the talent to even challenge Scheffler.
Anything is possible in a golf tournament, as we've seen time and time again, but all signs point to this potentially being another dominant win for Scheffler as he takes another step toward golf immortality.
