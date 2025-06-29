2025 Wimbledon Women’s Odds: Aryna Sabalenka Favored Over Coco Gauff
The opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon on the women’s side will get under way on Monday with the first round, and there appear to be a ton of players in the mix to win this year – something that has become a trend at the tournament in recent years.
Aryna Sabalenka enters as the favorite after losing in the French Open earlier this year, while Coco Gauff (the French Open winner) is third in the odds at +800 to win another Grand Slam this year.
Last year’s winner – Barbora Krejcikova – is not expected to repeat, as she’s all the way down at +8000 in the odds before the tournament. Despite that, there is an interesting trend that could favor some bets on players further down the odds board.
Wimbledon will span from June 30 through July 12 on the women’s side, with the semifinals scheduled for July 10.
Here’s a look at the odds and past winners before the 2025 tournament gets underway.
2025 Wimbledon Women’s Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aryna Sabalenka: +260
- Elena Rybakina: +600
- Coco Gauff: +800
- Iga Swiatek: +900
- Madison Keys: +1500
- Mirra Andrews: +1600
- Marketa Vondrousova: +1800
- Jessica Pegula: +2200
- Qinwen Zheng: +3000
- Jasmine Paolini: +3000
- Amanda Anisimova: +3000
- Elina Svitolina: +5000
- Emma Navarro: +5000
- Ons Jabeur: +6000
- Naomi Osaka: +6500
- Ekaterina Alexandrova: +6500
- Liudmila Samsonova: +8000
- Linda Noskova: +8000
- Karolina Muchova: +8000
- Jelena Ostapenko:+8000
- Barbora Krejcikova: +8000
No other player is shorter than 100/1 to win Wimbledon in the odds at DraftKings.
Wimbledon Women’s Past Winners
- Serena Williams -- 2016
- Garbine Muguruza -- 2017
- Angelique Kerber -- 2018
- Simona Halep -- 2019
- Ashleigh Barty -- 2021
- Elena Rybakina -- 2022
- Marketa Vondrousova -- 2023
- Barbora Krejcikova -- 2024
Over the last eight tournaments, there have been eight different players on the women’s side to capture a title. That is the longest run of different women's champions in the tournament's history, and it’s something to keep in mind for bettors entering 2025.
Sabalenka (No. 1 in the odds) and Gauff (No. 3 in the odds) both have not won a Wimbledon title in their careers. This could be the year they change that after the two faced off in the French Open Final.
