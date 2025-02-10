2026 Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team (Eagles Favored to Repeat After SB LIX Win)
The Philadelphia Eagles have ended the Kansas City Chiefs' reign of terror.
Philly dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, going up 24-0 at halftime to eventually hold on for a 40-22 win.
The Eagles made things tough on Patrick Mahomes all night long, picking him off two times and sacking him on six different occasions.
Kansas City had a chance to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, but it wasn't even competitive on Sunday -- despite a dominant regular season where it finished with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Following Super Bowl LIX, odds have been released for the Super Bowl champion next season, and there is a new favorite from where these odds opened at earlier during the playoffs.
Super Bowl 60 Odds for Every NFL Team
- Philadelphia Eagles: +600
- Kansas City Chiefs: +700
- Buffalo Bills: +700
- Baltimore Ravens: +700
- Detroit Lions: +900
- San Francisco 49ers: +1500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1800
- Washington Commanders: +1900
- Green Bay Packers: +1900
- Los Angeles Rams: +2800
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
- Houston Texans: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500
- Denver Broncos: +3500
- Minnesota Vikings: +4000
- Chicago Bears: +4000
- Dallas Cowboys: +6000
- Seattle Seahawks: +6500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +6500
- Miami Dolphins: +6500
- Atlanta Falcons: +6500
- Arizona Cardinals: +7000
- New England Patriots: +8000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +11000
- Indianapolis Colts: +11000
- Carolina Panthers: +13000
- New York Jets: +15000
- New Orleans Saints: +15000
- New York Giants: +18000
- Tennessee Titans: +20000
- Cleveland Browns: +20000
Eagles Favored to Win Super Bowl LX
After a dominant defensive showing in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles are the favorite (+600) to win the Super Bowl next season.
This is interesting, since the Baltimore Ravens opened as the favorite in this market before the start of the playoffs in the 2024 season. However, as teams were knocked out -- and obviously after Philly captured the Lombardi Trophy -- the odds have changed.
The Eagles defense was No. 2 in EPA/Play in the 2024 season and features a ton of great young players such as Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Philly should be right back in the mix to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 campaign.
Oddsmakers Still Believe in Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Despite losing badly in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs are still the No. 2 choice to win the Super Bowl next season.
As long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback, Kansas City is going to be one of the best teams in the league, but it did take a step back offensively in the 2024 season, which finally caught up to it in the Super Bowl.
However, since Mahomes became the starter, Kansas City has at least made the AFC title game in every season.
49ers Will Contend in 2025 Season?
Despite missing the playoffs in the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to be back in the mix -- sitting at sixth in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
San Francisco needs to bring back Brock Purdy and star receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. reportedly has requested a trade. Still, there is a ton of talent on the San Fran roster, and it did make the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.
Oddsmakers Buying Surge From Patriots, Drake Maye?
Despite finishing with one of the worst records in the NFL in the 2024 season, the Patriots are +8000 to win the Super Bowl -- better odds than most of the bottom teams in league.
Are oddsmakers buying Mike Vrabel as a head coach? It's possible.
It also shows a lot of confidence in quarterback Drake Maye, who played well as a rookie even though it didn't translate to a ton of wins. The Patriots have the No. 4 pick and a ton of cap space to upgrade their roster this offseason.
Bills, Ravens, Lions All Remain Top Contenders
The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions -- three of the best teams in the NFL in the 2024 season -- are all inside 10/1 odds to win Super Bowl LX.
While the Lions and Ravens both failed to make their respective conference championship games, they still have elite offenses. For Detroit, it'll be interesting to see how Dan Campbell's group performs without coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, who both landed head-coaching gigs.
Buffalo will look to finally get over the hump in the AFC after losing to Mahomes and the Chiefs for the fourth time in the playoffs in 2024 AFC title game.
