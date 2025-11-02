2026 World Series Odds for Every Team: Dodgers Favored to Win Three in a Row
A wild 2025 World Series ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers going back-to-back, beating the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings after erasing a 4-3 deficit in the ninth inning.
Now, L.A. is favored to win three in a row.
Los Angeles opens as the favorite to win the World Series in 2026 at +370, with only the New York Yankees (+750) sitting at shorter than 10/1 odds. That's a little disrespectful to Toronto, although oddsmakers could be expecting the team to lose a key piece or two (such as Bo Bichette) from the 2025 version of the team.
Toronto won the AL East over the Yankees last season, but New York is expected to get Gerrit Cole (Tommy John) back at some point in the 2026 season. The Jays are set at +2000 to win the World Series in the 2026 season.
In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres are all +1100 to +2000 to win the title, sitting well behind the Dodgers in the odds. Even though Los Angeles didn't have a great regular season in 2025, it still made the World Series and won multiple wild games to capture the title in seven games.
There aren't any surprise teams listed high in the odds, as the Atlanta Braves (+1600) and Houston Astros (+1300) are the only non-playoff teams listed in the top 10 in the odds, and both of those teams have won a World Series in the past decade.
Here's a full look at the World Series odds for every team as MLB enters the offseason.
2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +370
- New York Yankees: +750
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1100
- Houston Astros: +1300
- Seattle Mariners: +1300
- New York Mets: +1500
- Boston Red Sox: +1600
- Atlanta Braves: +1600
- Milwaukee Brewers: +2000
- Toronto Blue Jays: +2000
- San Diego Padres: +2000
- Chicago Cubs: +2200
- Detroit Tigers: +2500
- Cleveland Guardians: +3000
- Baltimore Orioles: +3000
- Texas Rangers: +3000
- Cincinnati Reds: +3500
- Kansas City Royals: +4000
- San Francisco Giants: +4000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +5000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +5000
- Minnesota Twins: +8000
- A’s: +10000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +10000
- Miami Marlins: +12000
- Los Angeles Angels: +20000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +20000
- Colorado Rockies: +50000
- Chicago White Sox: +50000
- Washington Nationals: +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
