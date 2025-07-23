3M Open Picks, Props, Predictions: Betting Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia and Jake Knapp
The 2025 PGA Tour season is headed toward the finish line with the FedExCup Playoffs approaching in two weeks. Before we get to that, however, the 3M Open provides the last opportunity for players on the bubble to secure their spot and those on the outside to push their way in and enter on a high note.
The SI Golf betting panel continued its run of close calls, with Harris English placing second at the British Open last week. He was the panel’s fifth runner-up pick this year and our second in the last three weeks. Optimism abounds, despite the near misses, and a strong finish to the season feels inevitable.
This week’s betting panel consists of SI golf betting insider Iain MacMillan, Inside Sports Network Tap in Birdie podcast host Brian Kirschner, FanSided content director Cody Williams, and Minute Media VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra. SI senior golf editor John Schwarb is on vacation. Each week, we make picks for our outright winner, longshot, first-round leader, favorite prop bet and winning score prediction.
The 3M Open has been a big winner recently for those who hit on the outright market, including Jhonattan Vegas and Lee Hodges at +8000 the last two years and Cameron Champ at +15000 in 2021. We have bets on two of those guys this week, but not Chris Gotterup or Sam Burns, who are the co-betting favorites heading into the tournament with +1800 odds on FanDuel.
Let’s get into our bets and finish this season strong!
Outright
Iain MacMillan: Jake Knapp +3400 (FanDuel)
Jake Knapp’s game has been rounding into form, finishing 22nd or better in three straight starts, including a T4 finish at the Rocket Classic. He enters the week ranking 27th in driving distance and 12th in strokes-gained putting, which is a perfect fit for TPC Twin Cities. He checks every box you want to look for in an outright winner at the 3M Open.
Brian Kirschner: Michael Thorbjornsen +3500 (FanDuel)
I feel a bit pot committed to Thor at this point, but this is more than a fair price and a solid course fit. Coming off the following finishes of T4, T21 and T14, there is no doubt he is in some of the best form in the entire field. The elite OTT numbers recently should put him in position to score on the par 5s and snag some birdies on the par 4s. It is time for another young golfer to break through at the 3M and It's going to be Thor this week.
Cody Williams: Michael Thorbjornsen +3500 (FanDuel)
As Brian so eloquently noted, Thorbjornsen is trending and now coming to a place where career breakouts, or first wins, haven’t been uncommon. He’s second in SG: Off-the-Tee and Top 40 in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds, but is also fourth in Birdie or Better rate over the last 50 rounds. This place is suited to his strengths and feels like the right spot for him to finally enter the winner’s circle.
Brian Giuffra: Akshay Bhatia +4000 (DraftKings)
Bhatia hasn’t had a Top 10 since March, but his game, specifically tee-to-green, is trending up. He’s gained strokes off the tree in four of his last six events and is hitting with the kind of power and accuracy we saw most of last season when he won and had four other Top 5s. If he has the driver going this week, his approach shots should create tons of birdie chances.
Longshot
Iain MacMillan: Pierceson Coody +7500 (FanDuel)
Pierceson Coody fits the golfer profile I’m looking for of a long driver who can sink some putts. He’s also coming into this event off some extremely strong Korn Ferry Tour finishes, including a T4 at last week’s tournament. He has also found some success at PGA Tour events this season, finishing T25 at the CJ Cup and T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Brian Kirschner: Erik Van Rooyen +9000 (FanDuel)
It's feast or famine for EVR, but I am willing to take a shot here at the 3M. Coming off a runner-up finish at the Barracuda, he is coming in with a lot more confidence. Although the form has not been great, I trust that there is a part of his game that he has found in Cali. EVR also beat everyone in the field at TPC Craig ranch earlier this year except the best golfer in the world. He can win if he gets into the mix and I am happy to take a chance here.
Cody Williams: Patrick Fishburn +6600 (BetMGM)
Patrick Fishburn might not have the total profile coming in this week, but that also might be why he’s too under the radar. He comes in having gone T18 at the John Deere and T6 at the ISCO in his past two starts, including gaining on approach and off the tee at the ISCO. His SG: Off-the-Tee numbers are quality at 16th in this field, and he’s one of the best putters on bent greens in this field, ranking seventh in SG: Putting on Bent greens over the last 36 rounds. He’s another guy who might be trending into the right fit for the 3M.
Brian Giuffra: Beau Hossler +8000 (FanDuel)
Hossler has been on a bit of a tear on the lower-level events recently, racking up three straight Top 15 finishes, including a T4 at the Barracuda last week. He has the distance needed on this long course and is a great putter. His approach game is trending up at the perfect time too. He knows this course well and had a T13 here in 2023.
First-Round Lead
Iain MacMillan: Cameron Champ +5500 (DraftKings)
I’m going back to a previous winner of this event. Cameron Champ won the 2021 edition of the 3M Open and his game has shown some strong flashes of late, including posting a T9 finish at the Canadian Open and top 20 finishes at both the Rocket Classic and ISCO Championship. His opening rounds have been his strongest in 2025, posting a Round 1 scoring average of 67.13, making him an intriguing bet to be the first round leader this week.
Brian Kirschner: Akshay Bhatia +5500 (DraftKings)
The ball striking numbers have been great for Akshay recently, I am a bit worried about the putter but I am hoping it can flip. Off three made cuts and elite approach numbers, I think this is a really good spot for Akshay. FRL earlier last year at the Rocket, I have full confidence he can race out to a hot start in Minnesota.
Cody Williams: Jake Knapp +5000 (FanDuel)
For everything that Iain noted with Knapp as his outright pick for the week, I like Knapp’s fit at TPC Twin Cities. There’s a chance, absolutely, that he could win the 3M Open. He remains an elite driver, but his approach play was also trending before things didn’t go well in Scotland. With some positive putting momentum of late as well, what separates Knapp as well is that he’s first in the field in Birdie or Better rate. A hot start and/or a win are all in the cards, so I like the FRL look here.
Brian Giuffra: Keith Mitchell +6000 (DraftKings)
If ever there was a time for the king of first-round leads to show up, now is it. Mitchell is 70th in the current FedExCup rankings and needs a good finish this week to book his place in the Playoffs. Mitchell’s approach game has been a bit spotty recently, but it’s usually a strength and I’m backing his ability to get right when he needs to on a course where he has a history of success (two Top 5s).
Prop Bet
Iain MacMillan: Si Woo Kim Top Korean +190 (DraftKings)
Si Woo Kim comes into the week first in the field in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. This bet is also a fade of Sungjae Im, who I have no faith in this week. He missed the cut the last time he teed it up here in 2023 and his ballstriking numbers this season have been horrific. He can put together a solid finish if he’s competing at a course where his strong chipping can give him a leg-up on the field, but TPC Twin Cities might be the easiest course to scramble at on the PGA Tour’s schedule.
Brian Kirschner: Tom Kim Top 20 +280 (DraftKings)
Tom has come back into some better form recently and I can see him continuing that momentum into this week. A T17 finish at the Scottish and a 2 under round in the first round at Portrush, I think we will see him make some noise this week and a top 20 wager should be perfect for him.
Cody Williams: Rico Hoey Top Asian +600 (FanDuel)
I’ll never quit Rico Hoey, I fear. He’s fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee and 10th in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds, while being Top 20 in Birdie or Better rater, Par 5 scoring average and Good Drive Percentage. The putting has been what’s killed him. Having said that, there has to be a week soon when he’s just average with the flat stick. With some relatively questionable competition in the Top Asian market, I’ll take a swing on Hoey to get right on the greens this week and take full advantage of his elite ball-striking.
Brian Giuffra: Jhonattan Vegas Top 20 +320 (DraftKings)
This is a little disrespectful to the defending champion, who also finished second here in 2021. It’s not like he’s playing bad golf, either, making the cut at the Scottish and British Open’s the last two weeks. Sure, he hasn’t had a Top 20 since the PGA Championship in May, but in a weaker field on a course he’s had success, I’m backing Vegas to be in the mix come Sunday.
Winning Score
- Iain MacMillan: -19
- Brian Kirschner: -21
- Cody Williams: -20
- Brian Giuffra: -18