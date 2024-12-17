49ers vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins' respective seasons are hanging on by a thread. It's been a season full of injuries, bad performances, and a lack of ability to live up to expectations for both teams.
They'll face each other in a Week 16 matchup in Miami in a loser goes home showdown.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Sunday's interconference matchup.
49ers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers +1 (-108)
- Dolphins -1 (-112)
Moneyline
- 49ers +100
- Dolphins -120
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- 49ers Record: 6-8
- Dolphins Record: 6-8
49ers vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- 49ers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the 49ers' last six games
- 49ers are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Dolphins
- 49ers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games
- Dolphins are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
49ers vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Ambry Thomas, CB - Out
- Trent Williams, OT - Questionable
- Malik Mustapha, S - Questionable
- Khalil Davis, DT - Questionable
- Ji'Ayir Brown, S - Questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Grant DuBose, WR - IR
- Kendall Lamm, OT - Questionable
- Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable
- Terron Armstead, OT - Questionable
- Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable
49ers vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy: The 49ers quarterback is playing for a contract in these final three weeks which makes him the No. 1 player to watch. He has had ups and downs throughout his young career, but how should he be paid compared to the top QBs in the NFL? His performance these last three weeks will play a role in that answer.
Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane: The Dolphins have used De'Von Achane in both the running game and the passing game, but I'd like to see them trust in him more to run between the tackles. Most of his runs are off tackle and they used their short passing game in place of a pure rush attack which I believe has negatively affected his production. Trust Achane to run between the tackles.
49ers vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the 49ers to win this game as road underdogs:
The 49ers and Dolphins may be the two most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, but I still believe in San Francisco despite a complete dud of a performance against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.
I'm starting to question Mike McDaniel. His offensive scheme hasn't worked as he envisioned, opting for short throws to replace running the ball between the tackles in hopes their speed can create YAC. Opposing defenses have caught on to that and if there's a coach in the league that knows how to shut it down, it's his mentor, Kyle Shanahan.
Despite their bad record, the 49ers still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.0. Despite having nothing to play for, I think they upset the Dolphins in Week 16.
Pick: 49ers +100
