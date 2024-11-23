49ers vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 12 (Count on Deebo Samuel)
The Packers will get a chance to bolster its postseason positioning at the hands of the team that eliminated them from the postseason in 2023, the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers have been ravaged by injuries all season, and will start Brandon Allen in place of quarterback Brock Purdy, but I still believe this San Francisco offense can still find the end zone and I’m leaning on a couple of star players to keep the team’s NFC West hopes alive despite injuries.
Here are three players I’m eyeing to find pay dirt on Sunday in this Week 12 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for 49ers vs. Packers in NFL Week 12
- Jayden Reed (+180)
- Deebo Samuel (+250)
- George Kittle (+310)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jayden Reed (+180)
Reed’s usage comes and goes, but he is the swiss-army knife of the Packers offense, sometimes being deployed as a rushing threat which enhances his value.
With only four touchdowns on the season, Reed continues to sport a plus money price tag, but with his unique ability I like him to get involved in different ways with an important matchup on hand against the 49ers.
Sure, San Francisco is banged up, but Reed plays about two-thirds of snaps for the Packers and in a must-win game I like the Packers to lean on its key cogs.
Deebo Samuel (+250)
Yes, the 49ers are going to be starting Brandon Allen in this one, but the team is still flush with options in the skill position group and an elite play caller in Kyle Shanahan.
I believe the 49ers get creative in a way to ease the load on Allen, who has plenty of NFL experience. Enter: Debbo Samuel.
Samuel has done it all with San Francisco, and this is a great game to utilize his different skillsets and move him around the field.
The Green Bay defense grades out top 10 in EPA/Play, but are right around the league average in EPA/Rush, and the dual-threat capability of Samuel makes me bullish on him finding a red zone touchdown as a ball carrier.
He only has two touchdowns on the season, one as a rusher and another as a receiver, which is driving his price down, but I think this matchup is where we see Samuel flourish.
George Kittle (+310)
Kittle missed last week with an injury, but is slated to return this week.
With that in mind, I think this matchup suits him nicely as the Packers are around league average in terms of defending tight ends and Kittle can be deployed as a safety valve for the backup quarterback.
Kittle has seven receiving touchdowns on the season, catching one in all but two games on the season. He has more than four catches in six of eight games this season, and this price is over adjusted due to injury.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.