49ers vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The San Francisco 49ers stumbled in Week 2, falling to the Minnesota Vikings as 6.5-point favorites in one of the many upsets that took place in the second week of the season.
They'll try to get back on track when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are one of the most injured teams in the league. The Rams are missing key players on both sides of the ball for extended period of time, including their top two wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
Can they survive against the defending NFC West champs? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
49ers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers -7.5 (-105)
- Rams +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers -360
- Rams +290
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-115)
- UNDER 43.5 (-105)
49ers vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- 49ers record: 1-1
- Rams record: 0-2
49ers vs. Rams Betting Trends
- 49ers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the 49ers' last 12 games
- 49ers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. Rams
- 49ers are 12-1 straight up in their last 13 games vs. NFC West opponents
- Rams are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Rams' last 10 games
- Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games vs. 49ers
49ers vs. Rams Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Dee Winters, LB - Questionable
- Talanoa Hufanga, S - Questionable
- Deebo Samuel, WR - Doubtful
Rams Injury Report
- Davis Allen, TE - Questionable
- Jonah Jackson, G - Doubtful
- Joshua Karty, K - Questionable
- Cooper Kupp, WR - Doubtful
- John Johnson III, S - Doubtful
49ers vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk: With Deebo Samuel likely missing some time, Brandon Aiyuk needs to step up. He hasn't been his usual self through the first two games this season as he gets caught up after missing training camp due to a contract holdout. The 49ers need him now more than ever.
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Johnson: With no Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp for several weeks, Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson need to step up in a big way if the Rams want to stay competitive this season. Johnson has the second most receptions on the team so far in 2024 with seven, so we'll see what he can bring to the table as a primary target moving forward.
49ers vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
As I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", we should all stay far away from betting on the Rams until further notice:
It's time to sell all your stock in the Rams. This has been a disastrous start to the season. Not only are they 0-2, but they're the most injured team in the NFL. Darious Williams, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, and Puka Nacua are all on injured reserve. Cooper Kupp, John Johnson, and Jonah Jackson are doubtful for this game and both may land on injured reserve too.
On top of all that they're 31st in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.9 and are giving up a disgusting 9.3 yards per pass attempt, the most in the NFL by an entire yard. I see no reason to justify a bet on Los Angeles at this point in the season, especially against the 49ers.
I'll lay the points with San Fran.
Pick: 49ers -7.5 (-105)
