49ers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks will host the divisional-rival 49ers on Thursday Night Football in a game with important ramifications in the NFC playoff hunt.
Both teams will be looking to rebound from Week 5 upset losses. The game total is set at 47.5 with the Niners favored by -3.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, but I am targeting a few player props for this primetime matchup. Let's jump into them.
Best NFL Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Seahawks
Dk Metcalf under 66.5 receiving yards (-114) at FanDuel
Metcalf has been a beast this season with more than 100 receiving yards in three games. However, history tells us this week may not be a big one for the superstar wideout.
Metcalf has been held to 60 or fewer yards in his last six matchups against San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed an average of 64.8 receiving yards per game to perimeter receivers, and a few of those yards should go Tyler Lockett’s way.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 46.5 receiving yards (-114) at FanDuel
The Niners have allowed an average of 78 receiving yards (fourth-most) and a league-high 18.5 average yards per reception to receivers in the slot, where Njigba runs 86.6% of his routes. Smith-Njigba has averaged 51.4 yards per game this season, thriving in spots with the right matchup.
Smith-Njigba exceeded this prop vs. New England and Detroit, both of which are bottom-10 units vs. the slot this season.
Kenneth Walker over 18.5 receiving yards (-115) at FanDuel
The Niners have been vulnerable vs. pass-catching running backs this season, allowing an average of 4.5 catches and 42 receiving yards per game.
In his three healthy games this season, Walker has averaged more than five targets and 33 yards, exceeding this prop in each of his last two games.
No quarterback has more pass attempts (199) or passing yards (1,466) than Geno Smith this year. With the Niners favored by three points and the possibility they could limit Metcalf, we should see Walker’s receiving abilities on display Thursday night.
