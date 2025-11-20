76ers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 20
The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday night and now turn around to face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on a back-to-back.
The Bucks are coming off two straight losses themselves, but they’ve had two days off after falling 118-106 in Cleveland on Monday night.
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight home underdogs with Giannis Antetokounmpo out at the best betting sites for Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
76ers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -2.5 (-108)
- Bucks +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -135
- Bucks: +114
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, NBCS-PH+
- 76ers record: 8-6
- Bucks record: 8-7
76ers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- TBA
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Taurean Prince – out
76ers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 6.5 Assists (-138)
I would take Joel Embiid’s points over if he were confirmed to play tonight, but instead I’ll look to Tyrese Maxey’s assists.
Maxey is averaging 7.8 assists per game this season and has at least 7 dimes in 10 of 14 games this season. He hasn’t been fazed by back-to-backs, either, with seven or more assists in each of Philadelphia’s first three games with no days' rest.
If Embiid is playing tonight, that only helps Maxey in the assist department. He consistently gets double-digit potential assists, and having the big man down low could get us a few extra helpers.
76ers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The 76ers haven’t been great in back-to-back situations this season with a 1-2 record, but they did cover in all three contests. They beat the Wizards in overtime, lost by 11 as +12 underdogs in Cleveland, and just covered the +4.5 spread in a 111-108 loss to the Pistons.
Philadelphia catches a break tonight with Giannis out with an injury, and this line should only go up if the 76ers get positive injury news on Joel Embiid.
I’ll take the 76ers to continue to alternate wins and losses while the Bucks continue their slide.
Pick: 76ers -2.5 (-108)
