76ers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 12
Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are on the outside of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference, and both teams may prefer to miss it this season to land a better pick in a solid 2025 NBA Draft.
Toronto has been playing pretty well as of late, winning five of its last 10 games, and it’s flirting with a 30-win season, which would hit the OVER for bettors that took the Raptors’ season-long win total before the start of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Philly has fallen out of the playoff picture with Joel Embiid done for the season and Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and others nursing injuries.
All three players are ruled out on Wednesday night. For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes is questionable while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will sit out this game. This could be an ugly one, folks.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
76ers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +3.5 (-110)
- Raptors -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +140
- Raptors: -166
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 22-42
- Raptors record: 22-43
76ers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Andre Drummong – questionable
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – doubtful
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- RJ Barrett – out
- Jamison Battle – questionable
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
76ers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+114)
The Raptors are sitting a bunch of key rotation players, but Scottie Barnes (questionable) has a chance to suit up in this matchup.
The former All-Star is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game this season, and he’s picked up at least eight boards in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 8.3 boards per game over that stretch. This is a solid matchup against a 76ers team that could be without Andre Drummond (questionable) and won’t have Joel Embiid.
The Sixers rank 20th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season, and they are just 23rd in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games.
76ers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Toronto has been serviceable at home this season, going 15-20 straight up, and it has been one of the best teams in the league against the spread in those games (21-13-1).
Now, the Raptors take on a tanking Philadelphia team that has lost eight of its last 10 games and has been down Paul George, Joel Embiid (out for the season) and Tyrese Maxey.
Philly is tanking wildly to keep its top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and I expect that to continue against one of the worst teams in the NBA.
The Raptors have been solid as of late, winning five of their last 10 games while posting the No. 16 net rating in the league over that stretch.
Even though Toronto has also been sitting some players late in the season (Quickley, Barrett and Gradey Dick all will miss this game) I wouldn’t be shocked to see it cover once again at home. The 76ers are just 6-13-1 against the spread as road dogs – the second worst record in the NBA.
Pick: Raptors -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
