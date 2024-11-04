76ers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4 (How to Bet Paul George’s Return)
It’s been a slow start to the 2024-25 season for the Philadelphia 76ers, but they’re expected to get All-Star forward Paul George back in action on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.
George missed the team’s first five games with a knee injury he suffered in the preseason.
Even with George expected to return, the Sixers are still set as seven-point dogs on the road against Kevin Durant and company.
The Suns are off to a fast 5-1 start, ranking sixth in the league in defensive rating and eighth in net rating.
Do the Suns protect home court in this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the Suns-Sixers matchup tonight.
76ers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +7 (-108)
- Suns -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +235
- Suns: -290
Total
- 224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 10:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 1-4
- Suns record: 5-1
76ers vs. Suns Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Justin Edwards – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
- TyTy Washington – out
- Bradley Beal – questionable
76ers vs. Suns Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George: After missing the first five games of the season, George will make his debut – barring a pregame setback – against the Phoenix Suns. George has been dealing with a knee injury, so it’ll be interesting to see how much he plays on Monday night with the Sixers desperate for a win.
Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant: KD’s streak of the 30-point games early in the season was snapped last week, but he’s still averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from 3. He could be in line for a big game against a Philly team that is 21st in defensive rating this season.
76ers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Sixers rank 21st in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and it’s led to them playing some high scoring games – going OVER the total in four of their first five games.
While Phoenix (top 10 in defensive rating) has actually hung its hat on the defensive end of the floor, this is one of the most explosive offenses in the league with Durant, Devin Booker and Bradly Beal (questionable tonight) leading the way.
With George back for Philly, I think this could be a spot to take the OVER, as the Sixers should have a higher ceiling on offense.
The OVER is 3-3 in the Suns’ games in the 2024-25 season, and they’ve finished with 224 or more combined points in three of those games. Meanwhile, Philly has cleared tonight’s total in three of five games – finishing with 222 points in another.
I love the OVER with PG back in the fold tonight.
Pick: OVER 223.5 (-112)
