SI

76ers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19

Iain MacMillan

Bet on Aaron Wiggins to go OVER his point total with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out on Wednesday night.
Bet on Aaron Wiggins to go OVER his point total with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out on Wednesday night. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have opened up a massive lead atop the Western Conference, 12.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets. Now, they can largely coast the rest of the way as they prepare for a run at the NBA Championship.

Tonight, they'll face a Philadelphia 76ers team that has been a complete disaster this season. Do the 76ers have any hope of covering the spread tonight? Let's take a look.

76ers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

  • 76ers +11.5 (-105)
  • Thunder -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • 76ers +475
  • Thunder -650

Total

  • 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Thunder How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, March 19
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Paycom Center
  • How to Watch (TV): FDSOK and NBCS-PH
  • 76ers record: 23-45
  • Thunder record: 56-12

76ers vs. Thunder Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

  • Kelly Oubre Jr., SG - Game Time Decision
  • Adem Bona, C - Out
  • Kyle Lowry, PG - Out
  • Lonnie Walker IV, G - Out
  • Guerschon Yabusele, F - Game Time Decision

Thunder Injury Report

  • Ousmane Dieng, F - Out
  • Cason Wallace, G - Game Time Decision
  • Isaiah Hartenstein, C - Game Time Decision
  • Luguentz Dort, G - Out
  • Jalen Williams, F - Out
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G - Out

76ers vs. Thunder Best Prop Bet

When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been out of the lineup this season, Aaron Wiggins has stepped up in his place, averaging 21.0 points per game in those situations. With SGA once again out tonight, I expect Wiggins to step up in a big way against a 76ers defense that allows teams to shoot 48.8% from the field, the worst mark in the NBA.

76ers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

This spread isn't as high as it would be if Gilgeous-Alexander was in the lineup, but I still think Oklahoma City has enough firepower to win and cover this spread. This is a matchup between the best shooting defense and the worst shooting defense in the NBA. The Thunder rank first in opponent field goal percentage keeping teams to shooting 43.6% while the 76ers rank dead last, allowing teams to shoot 48.8%.

The 76ers have lost bettors a ton of money this season. They are the worst team against the spread in the NBA at 25-41-2, failing to cover the spread by an average of 2.8 points.

I'm not going to feel stupid by betting on the 76ers only for them to lose by 20 points once again. I'll lay it with the Thunder, despite SGA being on the sideline.

Pick: Thunder -11.5 (-105) via BetMGM

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting