76ers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19
The Oklahoma City Thunder have opened up a massive lead atop the Western Conference, 12.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets. Now, they can largely coast the rest of the way as they prepare for a run at the NBA Championship.
Tonight, they'll face a Philadelphia 76ers team that has been a complete disaster this season. Do the 76ers have any hope of covering the spread tonight? Let's take a look.
76ers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- 76ers +11.5 (-105)
- Thunder -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 76ers +475
- Thunder -650
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOK and NBCS-PH
- 76ers record: 23-45
- Thunder record: 56-12
76ers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Kelly Oubre Jr., SG - Game Time Decision
- Adem Bona, C - Out
- Kyle Lowry, PG - Out
- Lonnie Walker IV, G - Out
- Guerschon Yabusele, F - Game Time Decision
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng, F - Out
- Cason Wallace, G - Game Time Decision
- Isaiah Hartenstein, C - Game Time Decision
- Luguentz Dort, G - Out
- Jalen Williams, F - Out
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G - Out
76ers vs. Thunder Best Prop Bet
- Aaron Wiggins 20+ Points (-106) via FanDuel
When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been out of the lineup this season, Aaron Wiggins has stepped up in his place, averaging 21.0 points per game in those situations. With SGA once again out tonight, I expect Wiggins to step up in a big way against a 76ers defense that allows teams to shoot 48.8% from the field, the worst mark in the NBA.
76ers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This spread isn't as high as it would be if Gilgeous-Alexander was in the lineup, but I still think Oklahoma City has enough firepower to win and cover this spread. This is a matchup between the best shooting defense and the worst shooting defense in the NBA. The Thunder rank first in opponent field goal percentage keeping teams to shooting 43.6% while the 76ers rank dead last, allowing teams to shoot 48.8%.
The 76ers have lost bettors a ton of money this season. They are the worst team against the spread in the NBA at 25-41-2, failing to cover the spread by an average of 2.8 points.
I'm not going to feel stupid by betting on the 76ers only for them to lose by 20 points once again. I'll lay it with the Thunder, despite SGA being on the sideline.
Pick: Thunder -11.5 (-105) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.