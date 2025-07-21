A's v. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 21
The Athletics come into this matchup reeling from a lopsided loss to Cleveland, struggling to generate offense and buried in last place in the AL West at 42-59.
Lefty Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA) has been inconsistent in July and was hit hard in his lone start at Globe Life Field earlier this season.
On the other side, the Rangers are riding a hot stretch, winners of five of six as they try to claw back into the AL Wild Card picture.
Right-hander Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37 ERA) has shown promise lately, earning a win in Houston and striking out 18 over his last 15 innings.
Here’s a look into our prop and prediction for Monday’s ball game.
Athletics vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-192)
- Rangers-1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+106)
- Rangers (-124)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Athletics vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA)
- Rangers: Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37 ERA)
Athletics vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 21, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, NBCSCA
- Athletics Record: 42-59
- Rangers Record: 50-50
Athletics vs. Rangers Prop Bet
- Marcus Semien Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120 at FanDuel)
Semien is in a prime spot to deliver against a lefty he’s seen well in the past. Lopez has allowed a .289 average to right-handed hitters this season, and his shaky road numbers combined with Globe Life’s hitter-friendly conditions give Semien a clear edge at the plate.
The veteran second baseman has hit safely in five of his last six games and owns an OPS north of .800 at home. He also thrives against southpaws, slugging over .470 against them this year, and will likely see plenty of hittable fastballs from Lopez, who’s been prone to early trouble. With the A’s bullpen ranking near the bottom of the league in ERA and WHIP, Semien should get multiple cracks at subpar arms even if Lopez exits early.
Look for Semien to stay hot and make an impact — over 1.5 total bases is the play.
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Rangers may have lost Sunday night to one of the AL’s best pitchers, but they enter Monday’s series opener with a decisive edge — not only in rest and travel, but in trajectory. Texas was already home this weekend while Oakland had to travel after a demoralizing series loss in Cleveland, and now hands the ball to a volatile arm in Jacob Lopez.
While Lopez has flashed promise, his overall road ERA sits above 5.00, and Texas has the bats to exploit one of the worst bullpens in baseball.
Leiter has quietly rounded into form with a 3.60 ERA and 2.76 FIP over his last three starts and is backed by MLB’s top pitching staff plus a defense that ranks near the top in efficiency. With the A’s allowing more hits and walks than nearly any team, there’s room to do damage even without an outburst from the Rangers’ bats.
Leiter’s fastball-slider combo should play well against an Oakland lineup that whiffs often and makes weak contact, and Texas should capitalize on its momentum from winning two of three against a surging Detroit team. This is a spot to trust the Rangers to draw first blood at Globe Life.
Pick: Rangers (-124 at FanDuel)
